Kyren Wilson claims first Masters title with victory over John Higgins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyren Wilson collected his first Masters title to end John Higgins' hopes of making more history following a cagey final replete with uncharacteristic errors from both players.

Higgins was seeking a third Masters title at Alexandra Palace - 20 years after he last lifted the trophy - and at 50, the Scot had become the oldest player to reach the final of a Triple Crown event.

But it was a low-quality showpiece, with two-time runner-up Wilson eking out a 5-3 lead at the end of the first session before digging in to claim a 10-6 victory and the £350,000 top prize.

"In 2018 I lost in the final and I cried like a little girl, I'm trying not to cry now because it means so much to me," Wilson told the BBC afterwards.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege to share the table with not only a legend, but an idol of mine - I don't ever want to tell him that because I want to try and beat him.

"It was just an absolute dogfight from frame one and I just tried to be as dogged as John has been over the years. I'm glad he's managed to give me one for a change."

Higgins beat reigning world champion Zhao Xintong and current world number one Judd Trump, both in final frame deciders, to reach the final but the Scot admitted he was well below his best on Sunday.

"I was just useless," he said. "Take no credit away, Kyren was by far the better player. He was totally dominant - it wasn't even a 10-6 match."

PA