Luke Baker Sport Live Editor @ LJBaker91

Luke Baker is Sport Live Editor at The Independent, responsible for the site's live coverage across a wide range of sports. He has worked in journalism since 2014 and has covered some of the biggest sporting events all over the world including the Olympic Games, Rugby World Cup, Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon and the Six Nations among others. He was Executive Editor at London-based press agency Sportsbeat before joining The Independent in February 2022.