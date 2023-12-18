Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Luke Baker

Sport Live Editor@LJBaker91

Luke Baker is Sport Live Editor at The Independent, responsible for the site's live coverage across a wide range of sports. He has worked in journalism since 2014 and has covered some of the biggest sporting events all over the world including the Olympic Games, Rugby World Cup, Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon and the Six Nations among others. He was Executive Editor at London-based press agency Sportsbeat before joining The Independent in February 2022.

<p>David Gilbert faces Kyren Wilson in the World Snooker Championship semi-finals </p>
Snooker

Who is Dave Gilbert? The ‘Angry Farmer’ aiming for snooker history

<p>Billy Vunipola was arrested in Spain over the weekend </p>
Rugby Union

Vunipola explains tasering by Spanish police during drunken arrest

<p>Will Still is being heavily linked with manging in England after leaving Stade de Reims </p>
Football

Will Still: How an English coach became a French football sensation

<p>Billy Vunipola was arrested in Spain and paid a fine </p>
Rugby Union

Billy Vunipola apologises after being arrested and tasered

<p>Wrexham earned promotion from League Two this season </p>
Football

Ker reveals Wrexham’s Premier League timeline and promotion aims

<p>Billy Vunipola was arrested in Spain after an incident in a bar </p>
Rugby Union

England’s Vunipola arrested and tasered for alleged violent incident

<p>The late Kelvin Kiptum won the elite men’s race at last year’s London Marathon </p>
Athletics

London Marathon 2024 prize money: How much will the winners get?

LiveFootball

Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result as Gunners return top

<p>Mark Allen goes for a pot in the championship last year during a match against Mark Selby</p>
Snooker

Saudi shadow looms as World Snooker Champs faces toughest decision

<p>Ryan Giggs’s wonder-goal against Arsenal is an iconic FA Cup replay moment </p>
Football

Scrapping FA Cup replays shows the FA’s weakness as whining owners win

<p>Luca Brecel will try to defend the title he won 12 months ago </p>
Snooker

O’Sullivan and Brecel face tricky draw at World Snooker Championship

<p>Emmanuel Macron says law-enforcement agencies will be mobilised at an exceptional level</p>
Olympics

Macron: Olympics opening ceremony may be moved due to security fears

<p>Obit OJ Simpson</p>
News

Who was OJ Simpson before the murder of his wife?

<p>Wrexham sealed back-to-back promotions </p>
Football

Wrexham seal latest Hollywood ending with promotion to League One

<p>Paul Townend rode I Am Maximus to a dramatic victory </p>
LiveRacing

Grand National LIVE: Results, reaction and updates from Aintree

<p>Bernhard Langer is a two-time Masters champion </p>
Golf

Langer forced to delay Masters farewell until 2025

<p>Rory McIlroy will try to ignore hostilities between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf as he attempt to finally win the Masters </p>
Golf

Golf’s civil war casts shadow as McIlroy aims to slay Masters demon

Golf

Golf’s civil war casts shadow as McIlroy aims to slay Masters demon

<p>Rory McIlroy will try to ignore hostilities between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf as he attempt to finally win the Masters </p>
<p>After promotion from the National League last season, Wrexham are trying to go back to back </p>
Football

Wrexham now just two wins away from another Hollywood promotion finale

<p>Ben Brereton Diaz is among the players to target this week </p>
Football

FPL GW32: Brereton Diaz, Porro and five transfer tips for this week

<p>Marcus Rashford has struggled for Manchester United this season </p>
Football

Ferdinand reveals how Rashford can save his career

<p>Emma Hayes pushed Jonas Eidevall </p>
Football

Hayes angrily pushes Eidevall after Women’s League Cup final loss

<p>Emma Hayes pushed Jonas Eidevall </p>
Football

Hayes angrily pushes Eidevall after Women’s League Cup final loss

<p>Burnley's Dara O'Shea, third left (2),celebrates with teammates after scoring</p>
LiveFootball

Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League result and final score

<p>Russiana nd Belarusian athletes have been banned from the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 </p>
Olympics

Kremlin: Russia opening ceremony ban a ‘destruction’ of Olympic ideal

<p>Ben Earl, Dan Sheehan, Juan Ignacio Brex and Cameron Winnett were among those to star in the Six Nations</p>
Rugby Union

Who makes our Six Nations team of the tournament?

<p>Emma Raducanu has pulled ou of the Miami Open </p>
Tennis

Emma Raducanu pulls out of Miami Open with lower back injury

<p>Bruno Fernandes revealed Erik ten Hag’s message to Manchester United </p>
Football

Fernandes reveals Ten Hag message that inspired Man Utd win

<p>Ireland lost to England at Twickenham last week </p>
Rugby Union

The one thing Ireland must prove in Six Nations title decider

<p>Highland Hunter (left) took part in the Ultima Handicap Chase and was later put down </p>
Racing

Cheltenham Festival horse Highland Hunter dies after fatal incident

<p>England powered their way to a memorable triumph at Twickenham </p>
Rugby Union

How England brought the ‘oomph’ to stun Ireland in Six Nations epic

<p>Ireland lost to England at Twickenham last week </p>
Rugby Union

The one thing Ireland must prove in Six Nations title decider

<p>Highland Hunter (left) took part in the Ultima Handicap Chase and was later put down </p>
Racing

Cheltenham Festival horse Highland Hunter dies after fatal incident

<p>England powered their way to a memorable triumph at Twickenham </p>
Rugby Union

How England brought the ‘oomph’ to stun Ireland in Six Nations epic

LiveRugby Union

England v Ireland LIVE: Result and reaction from Six Nations

LiveRugby Union

England v Ireland LIVE: Result and reaction from Six Nations

<p>Jack Crowley has impressed for Ireland during this Six Nations </p>
Rugby Union

Flawless Ireland have just one question to answer in England showdown

<p>Ben Stokes bowls during day two of the fifth Test</p>
LiveCricket

India vs England LIVE: Latest score and updates from final Test

<p>Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his first England start </p>
LiveRugby Union

Six Nations 2024 LIVE: England name team for Ireland clash

<p>John Coleman was abruptly sacked by Accrington owner Andy Holt last weekend </p>
Football

Accrington owner reveals why he sacked long-serving boss via WhatsApp

<p>John Coleman was abruptly sacked by Accrington owner Andy Holt last weekend </p>
Football

Accrington owner reveals why he sacked long-serving boss via WhatsApp

<p>A golden ball is being added for a new snooker tournament in Saudi Arabia </p>
Snooker

A golden ball and a 167: The Saudi snooker gimmick is a step too far

<p>Marcus Smith is yet to feature in this year’s Six Nations </p>
Rugby Union

England receive double injury boost ahead of Ireland Six Nations clash

LiveCricket

India vs England LIVE: Test cricket result and reaction

<p>Ireland’s Caelan Doris, Italy’s Michele Lamaro, Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe and Wales’ Cameron Winnett are among our standouts</p>
Rugby Union

Six Nations team of the week: Which players starred in round three?

<p>Ireland won big in Wales during last year’s Six Nations </p>
Rugby Union

Wales eye impossible Dublin job in rivalry that risks losing its shine

LiveFootball

Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Latest updates after Glasner appointed

LiveCricket

India vs England LIVE: Cricket result and Test reaction

<p>Remote control cars carrying flares drove on the pitch </p>
Football

Remote control cars with flares invade pitch during match in Germany

<p>The Lionesses have been honoured for their Euro 2022 triumph at Wembley by having a London Overground line named after them </p>
Football

England’s Lionesses have London Overground line named after them

<p>Tiger Woods is back in action at the Genesis Invitational this week </p>
Golf

Tiger Woods is synonymous with winning but this week is different

<p>Sven-Goran Eriksson will be able to achieve his dream of managing Liverpool </p>
Football

Eriksson’s dying wish to be fulfilled by Liverpool

Football

Eriksson’s dying wish to be fulfilled by Liverpool

<p>Sven-Goran Eriksson will be able to achieve his dream of managing Liverpool </p>
<p>James Lowe, Tommy Reffell, Ben Earl and Ben White (clockwise from top left) were among the standout players in round two of the Six Nations</p>
Rugby Union

Six Nations team of the week: which players starred in round two?

<p>Felix Jones has cultivated an aggressive blitz defence that helped England stifle Wales </p>
Rugby Union

Dangerous defence the best form of attack as England continue rebuild

LiveRugby Union

England v Wales LIVE: Six Nations final score and reaction

<p>Scotland clung on to win the Doddie Weir Cup against Wales </p>
Rugby Union

Why Scotland’s Cardiff collapse was a blessing in disguise

<p>Scotland clung on to win the Doddie Weir Cup against Wales </p>
Rugby Union

Why Scotland’s Cardiff collapse was a blessing in disguise

<p>Ioan Lloyd will win his fourth Wales cap when he starts at fly half at Twickenham </p>
Rugby Union

The man who holds the key to Wales ending their Twickenham hoodoo

<p>England’s Tommy Freeman (top left), Wales’ Aaron Wainwright (top right), Scotland’s Finn Russell (bottom left) and Ireland’s Joe McCarthy (bottom right) all impressed</p>
Rugby Union

Six Nations team of the week: Which players stood out in round one?

<p>Ivory Coast dramatically booked their spot in the Afcon semi-finals </p>
Football

Afcon semi-final fixtures, start times and TV channels

<p>Paul Willemse was sent off in the Six Nations opener </p>
Rugby Union

Willemse red card: Why was France lock sent off against Ireland?

<p>Ireland fans have adopted ‘Zombie’ as a rugby anthem </p>
Rugby Union

Zombie: Why Ireland’s rugby anthem is causing controversy

<p>Seb Negri is one of Italy’s emotional leaders on the rugby pitch </p>
Rugby Union

Negri: ‘I represent Italy for those who helped when we lost our home’

<p>The annual championship returns for another intrigue-filled edition </p>
Rugby Union

Six Nations predictions: Winner, breakthrough star and more

LiveFootball

Wolves v Man Utd LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

<p>George Ford will start for England against Italy </p>
Rugby Union

Ford gets fly half nod as Roots and Dingwall set for England debuts

<p>Luke Littler will make his Premier League debut after a fairytale six weeks </p>
Darts

What time is Luke Littler playing in Premier League Darts debut?

<p>A number of new faces look set to star in the Six Nations</p>
Rugby Union

Six new faces to watch during the Six Nations

Rugby Union

Six new faces to watch during the Six Nations

<p>A number of new faces look set to star in the Six Nations</p>
<p>The Royal Rumble always provides a slew of iconic, highlight-reel moments </p>
WWE

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Start time and how to watch tonight

LiveFootball

Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

<p>Finn Russell will co-captain Scotland during the Six Nations </p>
Rugby Union

Russell vows to ‘drive Scotland to the right place for Six Nations’

<p>Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action at the World Grand Prix </p>
LiveSnooker

O’Sullivan v Wilson LIVE: Snooker World Grand Prix updates

<p>Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action at the World Grand Prix </p>
LiveSnooker

O’Sullivan v Wilson LIVE: Snooker World Grand Prix updates

<p>Ellis Genge looks set to return for the Six Nations </p>
Rugby Union

‘Wolverine’ Genge vows Six Nations return after ‘miraculous’ recovery

<p>Louis Rees-Zammit will try to make it in the NFL </p>
Rugby Union

Wales star Rees-Zammit stunningly quits rugby for the NFL

<p>The NFL is bringing three games to London in 2024 </p>
NFL

NFL reveals three teams set to play in 2024 London games

<p>Franz Beckenbauer captained West Germany to World Cup glory in 1974</p>
Football

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Football

Why are Arsenal wearing an all-white kit at home against Liverpool?

<p>Oscar Pistorius was the most famous Paralympian on the planet at the height of his fame </p>
Paralympics

Could Oscar Pistorius make Paralympic return after prison release?

LiveFootball

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Result, final score and reaction

LiveFootball

Wolves v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score

<p>Conor McGregor was sat next to Cristiano Ronaldo </p>
Boxing

Conor McGregor calls out Manny Pacquiao – ‘Is he a man or a mouse’

<p>Charlie Atkinson played 23 matches for Leicester </p>
Rugby Union

Gloucester sign highly-rated fly half Atkinson from Leicester Tigers

<p>Deontay Wilder suffered a one-sided loss to Joseph Parker in Riyadh </p>
Boxing

Hearn hits out at Wilder for ‘ruining plans’ of Joshua super-fight

<p>The European Super League idea proved hugely controversial when it was proposed back in April 2021 </p>
Football

European Super League: Teams involved and everything you need to know

<p>The European Super League appears to be back with a bang </p>
Football

European Super League launches radical new plan for football

<p>Fans of Chelsea Football Club protest against the European Super League outside Stamford Bridge on April 20, 2021</p>
LiveFootball

Super League: Premier League clubs ‘banned’ from joining A22’s format

LiveFootball

Man City v Urawa Reds LIVE: Result and reaction from Club World Cup

<p>Viktor Hovland completely understands Jon Rahm’s decision to move to LIV </p>
Golf

Hovland accuses PGA Tour of ‘arrogance’ after Rahm move to LIV Golf

<p>Fans of Chelsea Football Club protest against the European Super League outside Stamford Bridge on April 20, 2021</p>
LiveFootball

Super League: Premier League clubs ‘banned’ from joining A22’s format

LiveFootball

Man City v Urawa Reds LIVE: Result and reaction from Club World Cup

<p>Viktor Hovland completely understands Jon Rahm’s decision to move to LIV </p>
Golf

Hovland accuses PGA Tour of ‘arrogance’ after Rahm move to LIV Golf

<p>Jose Mourinho managed Mo Salah at Chelsea and later came up against him when the Egyptian moved to Liverpool </p>
Football

Mourinho explains why Salah left Chelsea

<p>Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch as Bournemouth played Luton on Saturday </p>
Football

Lockyer ‘stable’ after collapsing on pitch again in Bournemouth game

<p>Lauren James appeared to get away with a stamp during Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal </p>
Football

Lionesses star Lauren James involved in second stamping controversy

<p>Lauren James was caught up in another stamping controversy </p>
Football

Petulant James must learn from lucky escape after latest stamp

<p>Alex Scott used her platform as a BBC presenter to hit back at Joey Barton’s claims </p>
Football

Alex Scott sends defiant message to women in football amid Barton row

<p>Paul Heckingbottom watches on as his team are thrashed by Burnley</p>
Football

Blades owner explains call to sack Heckingbottom and re-sign Wilder

<p>Man City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper to contest the controversial decision </p>
Football

Man City charged for Haaland’s anger at referee in Tottenham game

LiveCricket

West Indies vs England LIVE: Cricket score and updates

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in