Pat Cummins gives himself ‘half a chance’ of playing second Ashes Test

Pat Cummins has given Australia another boost as they head to Brisbane, revealing that he has “half a chance” of being fit for the second Ashes Test.

The Australia captain missed the first Test in Perth due to a back injury, not that his side particularly needed him as the hosts raced to an eight-wicket victory inside two days in a turbo-charged match that raised serious questions about the ability of England’s batting line-up to cope Down Under.

Cummins was replaced in the bowling unit by Scott Boland, who took 4-33 in the second innings, and as skipper by Steve Smith but may yet surprisingly recover to feature in the day-night Test at the Gabba, in Brisbane, from 4 December.

The fast bowler, who has been sidelined since July, had begun bowling multiple overs on a reduced run-up ahead of the first Test and has started ramping that up over the past couple of days.

“It’s feeling good,” Cummins said of his back during a stint of commentary on Fox Sports TV.

“I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I’d bowl around 10 overs then a couple of quieter day and then going again.

“It’s on track and pulling up pretty well. (I’m) half a chance for the next game. I’ll have a couple more bowls and then there could be about two weeks before the next one the way this one is going. I’m pretty hopeful and it’s probably better than it was a few weeks ago.”

open image in gallery Pat Cummins bowled in the nets in Perth as he tries to prove his fitness ( AP )

open image in gallery Cummins also watched Australia’s first-Test victory with the team ( Getty Images )

Cummins is a talisman for Australia but the success of the home bowlers in the first Test brought jokey suggestions that he may not get his place in the side back, even if fit.

But when asked if even a not quite fully fit Cummins would be recalled for the second Test, Smith was unequivocal in his response.

“I hope so,” said the stand-in skipper. “He’s obviously an absolute weapon. Our skipper and arguably the best bowler in the world so of course you want him back.

“We’ll wait and see. I think we’ve got two weeks before the next game now almost. I’m proud of he boys for this week’s effort – it was an amazing game and great to be 1-0 up in the Ashes.”

open image in gallery Steve Smith replaced Cummins as Australia captain for the first Test ( REUTERS )

While Cummins might be back for Brisbane, top order batsman Usman Khawaja is a doubt for the second Test after injuring his back and failing to take up his opening spot in either innings in Perth.

“Unfortunately Uzzy is not moving too well. His back flared up again in the slips going for a jump above his head so he’s unable to open,” Cummins explained.