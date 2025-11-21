Ashes 2025 live score: Ben Stokes and England search for final Australia wicket in thrilling first Test

Ben Stokes took a five-for as England roared back against Australia ( Getty Images )

Ben Stokes inspired a heroic England fightback to put the visitors in a superb position heading into day two of the first Ashes Test in Perth, where the tourists will be chasing the final wicket of the first innings.

The England captain grabbed the ball belatedly in Australia’s first innings after the tourists collapsed to 172 all-out to produce a fabulous five-wicket haul with some clever strategy helping along the way.

As one of five seamers, England’s bowling overwhelmed Australia, who surprisingly started without their expected opener Usman Khawaja, with the rules preventing him from taking to the field after a prolonged absence during the England innings. “Poor management ... beyond a joke,” said the former Australia player Tom Moody.

Behind the menacing bowling of Stokes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Australia were left with just Nathan Lyon and debutant Brendan Doggett in the middle to break down the 49-run deficit overnight.

Follow all the latest updates from Perth, analysis and reaction to an already pulsating first Ashes Test down under