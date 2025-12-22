Pittsburgh Steelers star appears to throw punch at fan during game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to throw a punch at a fan during his side’s 29-24 victory over the Detroit Lions.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit, Metcalf went over to the stands to interact with the Lions fan and television footage seemingly showed him grabbing the supporter’s blue wig before swinging his right fist towards his face.

The fan, who was leaning over a railing during the pair’s discussion, appeared unhurt and unruffled by the incident as he subsequently raised his hands in celebration.

“(Metcalf) came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘4’ Pittsburgh jersey [Metcalf’s number],” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson explained on the TV coverage of the game.

“He went over and the fan said something to him. Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything.”

The 28-year-old Metcalf, who has 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns this season – his first in Pittsburgh after leaving the Seattle Seahawks – stayed in the game as the officials did not see the altercation.

open image in gallery DK Metcalf could face disciplinary action for his altercation with a Lions fan ( AP )

Even though TV replays caught the incident, the NFL said in a statement it was not permitted to intervene remotely and call for Metcalf to be ejected from the game.

“There was no flag on the field, so New York [the NFL hub that remotely helps officials with replays during matches] cannot weigh in with regard to a potential disqualification,” read the statement.

Metcalf could still be disciplined however, with the league reviewing the altercation.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered little by way of an update, saying: “I heard about it but I hadn't seen it and I hadn't had an opportunity to talk to DK.”

open image in gallery Metcalf had four catches for 42 yards against the Lions ( Getty Images )

The Detroit Free Press tracked down the fan in the stands after the incident who, after initially evading the question, said his name was Ryan Kennedy and that he’s from Pinckney in Michigan.

When asked what happened, Kennedy suggested he called Metcalf by his full name and that the Steelers star took offence.

“What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,” Kennedy said. "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt.

“I’m a little shocked. Like, everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

The Lions did not win, as Pittsburgh clung on for a narrow 29-24 victory that came down to the final play of the game to take them to 9-6 – two games clear of the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North – while Detroit fell to 8-7 and face an uphill battle to sneak into the play-offs in an incredibly tight NFC race.