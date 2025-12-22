Pittsburgh Steelers star appears to throw punch at fan during game
DK Metclaf had an altercation with a Detroit Lions fans in the stands during the Steelers’ 29-24 win on Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to throw a punch at a fan during his side’s 29-24 victory over the Detroit Lions.
During the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit, Metcalf went over to the stands to interact with the Lions fan and television footage seemingly showed him grabbing the supporter’s blue wig before swinging his right fist towards his face.
The fan, who was leaning over a railing during the pair’s discussion, appeared unhurt and unruffled by the incident as he subsequently raised his hands in celebration.
DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025
“(Metcalf) came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘4’ Pittsburgh jersey [Metcalf’s number],” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson explained on the TV coverage of the game.
“He went over and the fan said something to him. Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything.”
The 28-year-old Metcalf, who has 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns this season – his first in Pittsburgh after leaving the Seattle Seahawks – stayed in the game as the officials did not see the altercation.
Even though TV replays caught the incident, the NFL said in a statement it was not permitted to intervene remotely and call for Metcalf to be ejected from the game.
“There was no flag on the field, so New York [the NFL hub that remotely helps officials with replays during matches] cannot weigh in with regard to a potential disqualification,” read the statement.
Metcalf could still be disciplined however, with the league reviewing the altercation.
After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered little by way of an update, saying: “I heard about it but I hadn't seen it and I hadn't had an opportunity to talk to DK.”
The Detroit Free Press tracked down the fan in the stands after the incident who, after initially evading the question, said his name was Ryan Kennedy and that he’s from Pinckney in Michigan.
When asked what happened, Kennedy suggested he called Metcalf by his full name and that the Steelers star took offence.
“What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,” Kennedy said. "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt.
“I’m a little shocked. Like, everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”
The Lions did not win, as Pittsburgh clung on for a narrow 29-24 victory that came down to the final play of the game to take them to 9-6 – two games clear of the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North – while Detroit fell to 8-7 and face an uphill battle to sneak into the play-offs in an incredibly tight NFC race.
