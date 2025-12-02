UK Championship snooker live: Ronnie O’Sullivan begins pursuit of ninth title
Ronnie O’Sullivan kick-starts his 2025 UK Championship campaign against Zhou Yuelong at the Barbican Centre in York
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s quest for a record-extending ninth UK Championship title begins this afternoon as he faces Zhou Yuelong in York.
Back in 2023, O’Sullivan lifted the second-biggest title in snooker for a record eighth time by beating Ding Junhui in the final, also becoming the oldest winner in the tournament’s history at the age of 47 and 363 days, having set the mark as the youngest winner 30 years prior when he claimed the 1993 edition as a fresh-faced teenager.
He heads back to the Barbican Centre looking to end something of a trophy drought, with his last ranking event win coming back in January 2024, and even the bookies only have him as fourth favourite to add to his tally. But on his day, The Rocket is still an unstoppable snooker force, as proven by making two maximum 147 breaks in the same match at the Saudi Arabia Masters in August.
He also has an impeccable record against Zhou, winning all seven of their previous encounters, and will fancy his chances of reaching the last 16 this afternoon, where a potential blockbuster clash with old foe Mark Selby could await.
Follow Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong with our live blog below:
UK Championship prize money
Here’s what the players will earn in York this week
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finalists: £50,000
Quarter-finalists: £25,000
Last 16: £15,000
Last 32: £10,000
Last 48: £7,500
Last 80: £5,000
Last 112: £2,500
Highest break: £15,000
Total prize pot: £1,205,000
How to watch O'Sullivan vs Zhou
The UK Championship began on Saturday 29 November at the Barbican Centre in York, and the final will be played on Sunday 7 December.
Ronnie O’Sullivan will start his campaign in the last 32 against Zhou Yuelong in a best-of-11 match this afternoon, from 1pm GMT.
O’Sullivan vs Zhou is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
The tournament is also broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK and subscribers can stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.
Everything you need to know about Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back on British soil as he goes to York for the UK Championship, one of snooker’s triple crown events.
O’Sullivan sold his Essex home earlier this year and headed for a new life in Dubai but returns to the Barbican Centre today looking to add to his record tally of eight UK Championship titles
China’s Zhou Yuelong stands in his way in his first matchthis afternoon, with old foe Mark Selby a potential opponent in the last 16.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When does Ronnie O’Sullivan play at the UK Championship today?
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Zhou Yuelong, taking place at the York Barbican Centres this afternoon.
A place in the last 16 of the 2025 UK Championship is up for grabs, so stick with us to stay across all the action
