Ronnie O’Sullivan kicks off his UK Championship campaign against Zhou Yuelong ( PA Wire )

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s quest for a record-extending ninth UK Championship title begins this afternoon as he faces Zhou Yuelong in York.

Back in 2023, O’Sullivan lifted the second-biggest title in snooker for a record eighth time by beating Ding Junhui in the final, also becoming the oldest winner in the tournament’s history at the age of 47 and 363 days, having set the mark as the youngest winner 30 years prior when he claimed the 1993 edition as a fresh-faced teenager.

He heads back to the Barbican Centre looking to end something of a trophy drought, with his last ranking event win coming back in January 2024, and even the bookies only have him as fourth favourite to add to his tally. But on his day, The Rocket is still an unstoppable snooker force, as proven by making two maximum 147 breaks in the same match at the Saudi Arabia Masters in August.

He also has an impeccable record against Zhou, winning all seven of their previous encounters, and will fancy his chances of reaching the last 16 this afternoon, where a potential blockbuster clash with old foe Mark Selby could await.

