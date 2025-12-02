Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

UK Championship snooker live: Ronnie O’Sullivan begins pursuit of ninth title

Ronnie O’Sullivan kick-starts his 2025 UK Championship campaign against Zhou Yuelong at the Barbican Centre in York

Luke Baker
Tuesday 02 December 2025 12:16 GMT
Comments
Ronnie O’Sullivan kicks off his UK Championship campaign against Zhou Yuelong
Ronnie O’Sullivan kicks off his UK Championship campaign against Zhou Yuelong (PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s quest for a record-extending ninth UK Championship title begins this afternoon as he faces Zhou Yuelong in York.

Back in 2023, O’Sullivan lifted the second-biggest title in snooker for a record eighth time by beating Ding Junhui in the final, also becoming the oldest winner in the tournament’s history at the age of 47 and 363 days, having set the mark as the youngest winner 30 years prior when he claimed the 1993 edition as a fresh-faced teenager.

He heads back to the Barbican Centre looking to end something of a trophy drought, with his last ranking event win coming back in January 2024, and even the bookies only have him as fourth favourite to add to his tally. But on his day, The Rocket is still an unstoppable snooker force, as proven by making two maximum 147 breaks in the same match at the Saudi Arabia Masters in August.

He also has an impeccable record against Zhou, winning all seven of their previous encounters, and will fancy his chances of reaching the last 16 this afternoon, where a potential blockbuster clash with old foe Mark Selby could await.

Follow Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong with our live blog below:

Recommended

UK Championship prize money

Here’s what the players will earn in York this week

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finalists: £50,000

Quarter-finalists: £25,000

Last 16: £15,000

Last 32: £10,000

Last 48: £7,500

Last 80: £5,000

Last 112: £2,500

Highest break: £15,000

Total prize pot: £1,205,000

Judd Trump triumphed at the 2024 UK Championship
Judd Trump triumphed at the 2024 UK Championship (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
Luke Baker2 December 2025 12:16

How to watch O'Sullivan vs Zhou

The UK Championship began on Saturday 29 November at the Barbican Centre in York, and the final will be played on Sunday 7 December.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will start his campaign in the last 32 against Zhou Yuelong in a best-of-11 match this afternoon, from 1pm GMT.

O’Sullivan vs Zhou is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

The tournament is also broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK and subscribers can stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

Luke Baker2 December 2025 12:11

Everything you need to know about Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong

Ronnie O’Sullivan is back on British soil as he goes to York for the UK Championship, one of snooker’s triple crown events.

O’Sullivan sold his Essex home earlier this year and headed for a new life in Dubai but returns to the Barbican Centre today looking to add to his record tally of eight UK Championship titles

China’s Zhou Yuelong stands in his way in his first matchthis afternoon, with old foe Mark Selby a potential opponent in the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When does Ronnie O’Sullivan play at the UK Championship today?

‘The Rocket’ will begin his campaign to win a record-extending ninth UK Championship title against Zhou Yuelong
Luke Baker2 December 2025 12:06

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Zhou Yuelong, taking place at the York Barbican Centres this afternoon.

A place in the last 16 of the 2025 UK Championship is up for grabs, so stick with us to stay across all the action

Luke Baker2 December 2025 10:14

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in