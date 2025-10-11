Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s Xi’an Grand Prix run ended by Gary Wilson in quarter-finals

O’Sullivan had dropped just three frames on a blistering charge to the last eight in China.

Philip Duncan
Saturday 11 October 2025 15:30 BST
Ronnie O’Sullivan fell at the quarter-final stage in China (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan fell at the quarter-final stage in China (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been knocked out of the Xi’an Grand Prix following a 5-2 quarter-final defeat to Gary Wilson.

O’Sullivan had dropped just three frames on a blistering charge to the last eight but he came unstuck against an inspired Wilson at the Qujiang Sports Complex.

Wilson raced into a 3-0 lead following breaks of 74, 101 and 79 before O’Sullivan hauled himself back into the contest with breaks of 65, and then 84 after the mid-session interval.

Wilson re-assumed control of the match with a break of 120 to move him to within a frame of the semi-finals, and leaving his seven-time world champion opponent with it all to do.

O’Sullivan moved 46 points clear in the seventh frame but then missed a red to allow Wilson the chance to clear, and he did not spurn the opportunity to book his place in the last four.

Wilson will face Shaun Murphy in the semi-finals after he beat home favourite Ding Junhui 5-3.

On the other side of the draw, Mark Williams and Daniel Wells will contest an all-Welsh semi final following 5-4 and 5-2 wins over Lyu Haotian and Liam Pullen in their respective last-eight matches.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in