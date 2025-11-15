Springboks overcome second red card in a week to defeat Italy
- South Africa defeated Italy 32-14 in Turin, overcoming a controversial first-half red card for the second consecutive week.
- Springboks lock Franco Mostert was dismissed for an illegal tackle on Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi.
- Coach Rassie Erasmus made tactical changes before half-time and there was a delay to the restart as Gerhard Steenekamp was taken off for a head injury assessment.
- Tries from Marco van Staden, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, and Ethan Hooker secured the victory for the Springboks.
- Italy's Ange Capuozzo scored, but the Azzurri were unable to capitalise on their opportunities, allowing South Africa to extend their lead.