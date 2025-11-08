( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

After opening their autumn with a victory against Australia, England will bid to keep their eight-match winning streak rolling as they take on Fiji.

Steve Borthwick’s side continued an impressive recent run by dispatching the Wallabies last weekend, with a strong bench providing the desired impact to take the hosts to a convincing victory. With next week’s clash with New Zealand looming large this November, Borthwick has made only a number of tweaks to his starting side with injuries forcing a reshuffle in the backline.

England will know that they cannot take Fiji lightly, though. The Pacific Islanders were victors on their last visit here ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and pushed England very close in the quarter-finals of that tournament. While another success today would be a shock, it is a Fijian side packed with strike-running threat, offloading dexterity and intelligence that could make England’s day difficult indeed if they are off their game...

Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below: