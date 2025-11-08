Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
England v Fiji live: Hosts bid to continue winning streak against dangerous Pacific Islanders

Can Fiji upset England again having won on their last visit to Twickenham?

Harry Latham-Coyle
at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
,Luke Baker
Saturday 08 November 2025 15:10 GMT
(Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

After opening their autumn with a victory against Australia, England will bid to keep their eight-match winning streak rolling as they take on Fiji.

Steve Borthwick’s side continued an impressive recent run by dispatching the Wallabies last weekend, with a strong bench providing the desired impact to take the hosts to a convincing victory. With next week’s clash with New Zealand looming large this November, Borthwick has made only a number of tweaks to his starting side with injuries forcing a reshuffle in the backline.

England will know that they cannot take Fiji lightly, though. The Pacific Islanders were victors on their last visit here ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and pushed England very close in the quarter-finals of that tournament. While another success today would be a shock, it is a Fijian side packed with strike-running threat, offloading dexterity and intelligence that could make England’s day difficult indeed if they are off their game...

Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below:

Fin and Marcus Smith start in much-changed England team to face Fiji

It’s a new-look England team named to take the field today, partly out of necessity, partly not. Starts for the Smiths are interesting, nonetheless:

Harry Latham-Coyle8 November 2025 15:10

Ellis Genge and England channel Fiji frustration ahead of unorthodox autumn challenge

Listening to stand-in England captain Ellis Genge speak this week, it was clear that he and his squadmates haven’t forgotten what Fiji did on their last trip to Twickenham...

Harry Latham-Coyle8 November 2025 15:00

England vs Fiji live

After eight successive wins, England will hope to keep the good times rolling as they welcome Fiji to Allianz Stadium this afternoon. Steve Borthwick’s side have found a good groove over the last few months, with a bench stuffed with talent overpowering Australia a week ago to start their November with a success.

Can they extend their streak? Or can the Pacific Islanders spring another shock having made history on their last visit to Twickenham? Kick off is at 5.40pm GMT.

England take on Fiji in their second Quilter Nations Series clash (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2025 09:45

