Luke Littler and Gian van Veen will do battle in the 2026 World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace this evening to begin a rivalry that could go on to define darts for the next decade or more.

Teenage darting phenom Littler has reached a third consecutive World Championship final at the age of just 18 and will look to win a second straight world title after his iconic victory over Luke Humphries 12 months ago. Standing in his way is Van Veen, comparatively ancient at the age of 23 but should the Dutchman convert his first world final appearance into glory, he would become the second-youngest world champion in darts history.

Littler hammered Ryan Searle 6-1 in his semi-final, averaging an impressive 105.35 to further cultivate his reputation of invincibility, while Van Veen fought past two-time world champion Gary Anderson 6-3 in an instant Ally Pally classic, showing his class in a match for the ages.

Van Veen has risen to No 3 in the world with his coming-of-age performances over the past couple of weeks and actually has a winning record against Littler, leading their head to head 3-2, to raise hopes that he could spring a shock on the biggest stage of all – where £1m will be on the line.

Follow all the latest action from the finale at Alexandra Palace with our live blog below: