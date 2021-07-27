Lawrence Ostlere

Jump to content
<p>Cole Palmer has been in sensational form for Chelsea this season</p>
Football

Palmer a doubt for Chelsea’s London derby showdown with Arsenal

Full-back Malo Gusto could also miss the Premier League fixture on Tuesday night

<p>Brentford scored late to snatch a draw from a wild game</p>
Football

Ten Hag powerless as Brentford deny United a win they never deserved

<p>Ivan Toney scores his first England goal against Belgium at Wembley </p>
Football

Toney, Palmer and why England need penalty specialists at Euro 2024

<p>Endrick, who will join Real Madrid this summer, is Brazil’s next top talent</p>
Football

How Brazil is feeding Europe and the Premier League with young talent

<p>Gareth Southgate has plenty of options in midfield and attack going into the Euros</p>
Football

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has work to do?

A closer look at which England players are heading to Germany for Euro 2024 and who might miss out on the final squad

Football

<p>Gareth Southgate has plenty of options in midfield and attack going into the Euros</p>
<p>Clockwise from top-left: Portugal, Germany, France and England are in contention</p>
Football

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating every team’s chances in Germany

<p>Germany, France, England and Spain on show during the international break</p>
Football

Euro 2024 kits: Every shirt ranked and rated

<p>Laura Kenny has brought an end to a glorious career on the track</p>
Cycling

Why Laura Kenny’s legacy is greater than gold medals

<p>Mathieu van der Poel has signed a long-term contract with Canyon</p>
Cycling

Van der Poel signs historic cycling deals with Alpecin and Canyon

<p>Mathieu van der Poel has signed a long-term contract with Canyon</p>
<p>Jarrad Branthwaite poses beside the Three Lions at St George’s Park</p>
Football

Branthwaite on PSV loan and facing Haaland: ‘I’ll learn for next time’

<p>Harry Maguire warms up before training at St George’s Park this week</p>
Football

Maguire on abuse for England: ‘Beckham and Rooney suffered too’

<p>Manchester City players celebrate after Nathan Ake, right, scores their winning goal</p>
Football

City finally lift the curse to knock Tottenham out the FA Cup

<p>Harry Cooksley, Farnham Town’s attacking spark in midfield </p>
Football

P 18, W 18: Meet Farnham Town, the club with a perfect winning record

<p>Ineos Grenadiers star Tom Pidcock is crucial to the future of the team </p>
Cycling

Ineos launch new era but ‘godfather’ Brailsford remains ultimate power

<p>Russian figure-skater Kamila Valieva has been handed a four-year ban after she tested positive for a banned substance (Andrew Milligan/PA)</p>
Olympics

Wada says ‘doping children is unforgivable’ as Russian skater banned

<p>Sprinter Ben Johnson winning gold in the infamous ‘dirtiest race in history’, the 1988 Olympic 100m final in Seoul </p>
InterviewOlympics

Welcome to the Enhanced Games, the Olympics with NO drug testing

<p>Luke Littler shows his frustration during the world darts final</p>
Darts

The one thing missing to turn Littler into a darts world champion

<p>Luke Humphries fought back to win the World Darts Championship title</p>
Alexandra PalaceDarts

Littler’s genius shines even in World Darts final defeat by Humphries

<p>Henrik Rydstrom has transformed Malmo into free-spirited entertainers </p>
interviewFootball

Meet Henrik Rydstrom, the Malmo manager playing Brazilian football

Henrik Rydstrom’s credentials were doubted when he joined Swedish giants Malmo. But his obsession with Brazil-inspired tactics dubbed ‘relationism’ could now be spreading across Europe, writes Lawrence Ostlere

<p>Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz gestures from the touchline</p>
Football

Guardiola, Diniz and why this Club World Cup final is worth watching

<p>Turkish club president Faruk Koca punches referee Halil Umut Meler on Monday </p>
Football

Pundits and managers must change the way we talk about referees

<p>Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘Visually you could see I was going through it a lot at times’ </p>
interviewSnooker

O’Sullivan on his new documentary: ‘It was harrowing watching it back’

The seven-time snooker world champion tells Lawrence Ostlere about letting filmmakers into his life, losing his father to prison and why he doesn’t think he’ll ever win number eight

<p>Andriy Shevchenko visits the ruined centre of Borodyanka, near Kyiv</p>
Football

Shevchenko on Ukraine: ‘Cold is coming. Russia will hit our energy’

<p>Jayson Shaw is the showman at the heart of the European team</p>
Sport

Inside the Mosconi Cup and pool’s plan to be ‘bigger than darts’

<p>Henrik Rydstrom, the innovative manager of Malmo FF</p>
Football

Malmo v Elfsborg is the title decider you (probably) don’t know about

<p>Stuart Broad walks out at The Oval during his final Test match for England</p>
Cricket

Stuart Broad: ‘How do I replace the feeling of wickets? Maybe I don’t’

<p>Carlos Vinicius completes his hat-trick for Spurs as Jose Mourinho watches on</p>
Football

How the magical FA Cup third-round tie changed Marine AFC forever

<p>Neymar poses with Al-Hilal President Fahad bin Nafel</p>
Football

Farewell to Neymar, a European career played out in Messi’s shadow

<p>Lionel Messi collects his eighth Ballon d’Or at a ceremony in Paris</p>
Football

Messi leaves the Ballon d’Or stage with his legacy complete

<p>Titus Ekiru celebrates after winning the Honolulu Marathon</p>
Athletics

Marathon champion banned for 10 years after faking hospital records

<p>Gary O’Neil talks through Wolves’ training routine on Monday Night Football</p>
Football

O’Neil reveals Wolves secrets to show the future of football punditry

<p>Jon Rahm has signed with Greg Norman’s breakaway tour </p>
Golf

Rahm’s LIV move is the ultimate Saudi power play in pivotal PGA talks

<p>Dejphon Chansiri, the outspoken owner of Sheffield Wednesday</p>
Football

Wednesday’s loveless marriage with owner Chansiri takes new twist

Comment

Henderson plays the tool on road to inevitable Saudi Arabia World Cup

Everything is falling into place for Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 World Cup, and Henderson was among the Saudi Pro League stars cheering the news

<p>Jordan Henderson in action for Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League</p>
<p>Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions (left) beside Stamford Bridge</p>
Football

Chelsea unlock space for Stamford Bridge expansion with £80m purchase

<p>Jordan Henderson (centre) was booed by some England fans (PA)</p>
Football

Henderson: ‘If people boo me for playing in Saudi Arabia, that’s fine’

<p>Ollie Watkins taps home England’s winning goal at Wembley</p>
Wembley StadiumFootball

Watkins and Dunk star on England’s audition night against Australia

England 1-0 Australia: Ollie Watkins scored the only goal on a mixed night for Gareth Southgate’s understudies with few chances left to shine before Euro 2024

<p>Harry Kane during a gym session at St George’s Park on Tuesday</p>
Interview

Kane: ‘Ronaldo and Messi got better after 30 – I’m only at half-time’

<p>Ollie Watkins is back in the England fold for the first time this year</p>
Interview

Watkins: ‘I used to shop in Sainsbury’s ... but at Villa I couldn’t’

<p>Wembley Stadium is the most likely candidate to host the Euro 2028 final</p>
Comment

Euro 2028 final should be staged anywhere but Wembley

<p>Jurgen Klopp and Roberto De Zerbi embrace before kick-off at the Amex</p>
Football

Klopp shows softer side with De Zerbi love-in at Brighton

<p>Carlos Baleba battles with Mohamed Salah for the ball</p>
Amex Stadium

Brighton have a new midfield gem and his name is Carlos Baleba

<p> Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck remonstrates with referee Danny Makkelie</p>
Football

Why Dortmund’s defeat at Chelsea was an act of self-sabotage

<p>Sepp Straka embraces teammate Shane Lowry in celebration on the 18th green</p>
Golf

Europe win fiery Ryder Cup over USA after Fleetwood seals triumph

Tommy Fleetwood wrapped up Europe’s 16½ - 11½ victory as they won back the Ryder Cup in style – but with a few late nerves in Rome

<p>Italy Ryder Cup Golf</p>
Comment

Donald should stay – Europe can win the next Ryder Cup in New York

Europe’s captain at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club could return in two years at Bethpage Black, aiming to end a trend of home dominance

Golf

How Ludvig Aberg rose from obscurity to the Ryder Cup

Natural talent, military school regimes and a ‘unique’ mentality – as Ludvig Aberg prepares to play in the Ryder Cup only four months into his professional career, those who’ve guided his meteoric rise tell Lawrence Ostlere what makes him special

<p>Team Europe's Ludvig Aberg celebrates on the 14th green</p>
Golf

Did Europe’s stats ‘guru’ tilt the balance in the Ryder Cup?

<p>Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland embrace after winning their Ryder Cup foursomes match</p>
Golf

The Scandinavian bromance at the beating heart of Europe’s Ryder Cup

<p>Viktor Hovland signs memorabilia for fans during Thursday’s final practice round</p>
Golf

Hovland’s hole-in-three ignites European passion on eve of Ryder Cup

<p>Rory McIlroy gestures furiously in discussion with US caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay</p>
Golf

Angry McIlroy in furious car park altercation as Ryder Cup ignites

<p>Rising Swedish stars Maja Stark, Linn Grant and Ludvig Aberg</p>
Golf

The Swedish school breeding Europe’s next golf superstars

<p>Greenskeepers prepare the ground for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club</p>
Golf

Inside the Ryder Cup course where grass is grown to trip up Team USA

<p>Ben Stokes trudges off after being bowled by Mitchell Starc </p>
Cricket

Out in 54.4 overs: Bazball comes at a cost for fast-scoring England

England’s commitment to joy handed control to Australia by the end of a wild day one of the fifth Ashes Test

<p>Margaret Court looks on during a Tennis Hall of Fame ceremony at the 2020 Australian Open</p>
Tennis

It shouldn’t be left to Djokovic to dim the light on Court’s legacy

<p>Elina Svitolina reacts during her defeat to Marketa Vondrousova</p>
Tennis

Svitolina breaks down in Wimbledon spotlight: ‘It gets too much’

Cycling

How Cavendish became a Tour legend – according to rivals and teammates

Explosive on the bike and off it, the Manx missile is on the cusp of winning the most Tour de France stages in history. Lawrence Ostlere speaks to allies and opponents about the fast and furious sprinter

    <p>Mark Cavendish celebrates wining stage five of the 2010 Tour in Montargis</p>
    <p>Remco Evenepoel winning the Belgian national title in June</p>
    Cycling

    How Evenepoel could make 2024 Tour de France a three-way thriller

    <p>Thibaut Pinot rides through home crowds at the Tour de France</p>
    Cycling

    Chapeau, Pinot, who went out swinging at the Tour de France

    <p>The Tour de France is held together by a team who work in the shadows</p>
    Sport

    Night riders: The Tour de France team that never sleeps

    <p>Jasper Philipsen celebrates victory on stage three of the Tour de France</p>
    Cycling

    Jasper ‘disaster’ Philipsen rebuts Netflix nickname in stage three win

    <p>Victor Lafay celebrates winning stage two of the Tour de France</p>
    Cycling

    ‘Coup du kilometre’: How to win a Tour stage hiding in plain sight

    <p>Stage 13 map</p>
    Cycling

    Stage-by-stage guide to the 2023 Tour de France route

    <p>A dancer performs before the start of the Tour de France</p>
    Cycling

    Jumbo’s Death Star and Pidcock’s dog: Inside the Tour’s Grand Depart

    <p>An England fan dressed as a pig enjoys the sunshine at Edgbaston</p>
    Cricket

    Ashes begins with party at Edgbaston, England’s spiritual home

    Drunk and sunbunt by the end, England fans revelled as they discovered how their team’s new-found attacking philosophy would play out in the heat of an Ashes

    <p>The first ball of an Ashes series can help write the script</p>
    Cricket

    Why the Ashes’ first ball could be the most important of all

    The first ball of the series between England and Australia has earned its own mythology down the years – so can it really set the tone for what’s to come?

    <p>Adam Peaty is taking a break from competitive swimming</p>
    Olympics

    Peaty’s story reveals the toll of an obsession with Olympic glory

    <p>Gianni Infantino addresses the 73rd Fifa Congress in Kigali, Rwanda</p>
    Column

    Gianni Infantino, elected by no one, sweeps to power again

    <p>Luton manager Rob Edwards has steered the club into the Championship play-offs</p>
    Kenilworth RoadFootball

    How Luton climbed to within touching distance of the Premier League

    <p>The latest Super League plans have been dismissed by the Football Supporters’ Association </p>
    Football

    New expanded Super League plans dismissed as ‘twitching of the corpse’

    <p>Gareth Southgate speaks to the media at St George’s Park</p>
    Football

    The moment that convinced Southgate to stay for one more tournament

    <p>Dick Fosbury clears the bar on his way to winning Olympic gold in Mexico </p>
    Olympics

    Dick Fosbury, high jump’s Flop pioneer who defied his doubters

    <p>Lionel Messi looks on during PSG’s defeat by Bayern Munich</p>
    Football

    PSG are broken and Messi, Mbappe and Neymar can’t fix them

    <p>Larry Mize eyes up a putt during the 2021 Masters</p>
    Golf

    Forget the green jacket: The Masters battle to avoid finishing last

    Cricket

    Vaughan verdict distracts from Rafiq’s vindication on rotten Yorkshire

    <p>World Cup star Kylian Mbappe appearing for Paris St Germain in November</p>
    Sport

    World Cup star Mbappe is king of the chateau for France

    <p>Leclerc looks set to challenge for a world title after years of disappointment for the Ferrari team </p>
    Sport

    Profile: Charles Leclerc, the unassuming F1 star shaped by tragedy

    <p>Reynolds and McElhenney watch on at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground</p>
    Feature

    Why Wrexham? How Hollywood stars bought a club they’d never heard of

    <p>Luca Brecel poses with the World Snooker Championship trophy</p>
    Snooker

    Shunning practice to get drunk: Brecel’s odd route to snooker crown

    <p>Si Jiahui in action against Anthony McGill during the quarter-finals</p>
    Snooker

    Si Jiahui: How bad-tempered prodigy became snooker’s serene sensation

    <p>Alfie Mawson spent two seasons with Swansea City in the Premier League</p>
    Football

    Alfie Mawson on retiring at 29: ‘The doctor told me never run again’

    World Cup 2022

    <p>Messi and Angel Di Maria</p>
    World Cup

    Why Di Maria is an essential part of The Messi Story

    As Argentina’s World Cup triumph saw Messi ascend to a place where only the footballing gods reside, he was carried on the wings of Angel

    <p>Emiliano Martinez strikes a pose with the golden glove award</p>
    World Cup

    Martinez is the grit and the git who won Argentina the World Cup

    World Cup

    Why Argentina won this penalty shootout before it even began

    <p>A mural in Buenos Aires depicting Argentina icons Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona</p>
    World Cup

    Messi has mastered a football like no one else. But is that enough?

    World Cup

    Messi takes flight to deliver a piece of World Cup history

    Thousands of fans came to see Lionel Messi in full flow and they got exactly that when he dribbled and spun to create Argentina’s third goal of the World Cup semi-final

    <p>Fans watch on as Lionel Messi plays in the World Cup semi-final</p>
    <p>Brazil’s forward Neymar comforts Brazil’s forward Rodrygo</p>
    World Cup

    Brazil exit and their entire belief system goes with them

    <p>Christian Eriksen during Denmark’s goalless draw with Tunisia in Al Rayyan</p>
    World Cup

    Eriksen returns to major tournament stage – with added percussion

    <p>Ronaldo and Rivaldo were at the heart of Brazil’s World Cup glory</p>
    World Cup

    Ronaldo’s redemption: Rewatching Brazil vs Germany in the 2002 final

    <p>Kylian Mbappe advances to the semi-finals with France but failed to consistently get the better of Kyle Walker </p>
    World Cup

    Mbappe is the world’s best decoy as Walker wins battle but loses war

    <p>La Course riding up the Champs-Elysees in 2015</p>
    Feature

    Why the inaugural Tour de France Femmes ‘changes everything’

    <p>Tadej Pogacar: ‘Now all the young riders, we race on instinct’ </p>
    exclusive interview

    Pogacar, the invisible champion out to win his third Tour de France

    <p>Hundreds of thousands of fans crowd the course in 2004</p>
    Feature

    Immortality awaits atop Alpe d’Huez, the ultimate Tour de France climb

    <p>Maddison in action for England against Ukraine</p>
    Football

    Maddison is the brilliant player England don’t need

    <p>Gianluca Vialli celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Arsenal, September 1996</p>
    Football

    How Gianluca Vialli scored goals and touched souls

    <p>Karim Benzema has been excpetionally accurate in the Champions League </p>
    Football

    Data check: Is Karim Benzema the deadliest finisher in Europe?

    <p>Graham Potter is set to be the new man in charge of Chelsea</p>
    Football

    Psychology, pressing and shapeshifting: What Potter brings to Chelsea

    <p>Union’s players lift manager Felice Mazzu after sealing promotion to the top flight </p>
    Football

    How English owners turned minnows Union SG into Belgian league leaders

    <p>In modern managerial terms Jesse Marsch is more from the Klopp mould than the school of Guardiola</p>
    Football

    Marsch faces tactical challenge and cultural shock at Leeds United

    Son Heung-min has been outperforming his expected goals for five seasons
    Tottenham Hotspur

    How long can Son keep out-running his own xG?

    Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth celebrates winning the League One playoff final
    Football League

    Wycombe’s extraordinary rise from catastrophe to the Championship

    Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after finally getting Brighton’s equaliser
    Premier League

    Mac Allister earns point for Brighton amid blood and thunder at Palace

    The Holmesdale Fanatics underpin Selhurst Park’s unique atmosphere
    Premier League

    Palace to create major singing section at Selhurst Park

    Sporting regimes have been thrown out of kilter by lockdown
    Health & Families

    How sports stars are getting creative in lockdown

    <p>Pedersen sprinted to victory as Jonas Vingegaard retained his lead </p>
    Cycling

    Pedersen outsprints rivals to claim stage 13 of Tour de France

    Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

    Tokyo Olympics

    De Grasse keeps the faith to finally become an Olympic champion

    Andre de Grasse turned his life around to go from medallist to champion after years of near misses as the fancied Americans Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles took silver and bronze

    <p>Adam Peaty celebrates winning 100m breaststroke gold</p>
    Tokyo Olympics

    Peaty’s inevitable Tokyo gold makes British Olympic history

    <p>Rory McIlroy shot a two-under 69 in the first round at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe</p>
    Tokyo Olympics

    ‘Coolest thing I’ve ever done’: Golf is learning to love the Olympics

    <p>Walkden lost her semi-final with only seconds left in the contest</p>
    Olympics

    ‘I feel dead inside’: Walkden devastated to miss out on Olympic gold

    Bianca Walkden was winning her semi-final with one second to go but it was the tale of Team GB’s time in the taekwondo arena that an Olympic medal changed colour in her grasp

    <p>Flora Duffy celebrates claiming gold for Bermuda</p>
    Olympics

    Duffy wins Bermuda’s first Olympic gold ahead of GB’s Taylor-Brown

    Georgia Taylor-Brown suffered a puncture during the women’s triathlon but fought back to finish second as America’s Katie Zaferes won bronze, but no one could compete with the dominant Flora Duffy

    <p>Marcell Jacobs celebrates his 100m triumph on Sunday</p>
    Tokyo Olympics

    ‘I don’t know who he is’: How Jacobs ran into the Olympic spotlight

    <p>The Norwegian clinches gold ahead of his US rival</p>
    Tokyo Olympics

    ‘Best race in history’: Warholm and Benjamin on their Olympic thriller

    <p>Laurel Hubbard competing in the women’s +87kg weightlifting final</p>
    Tokyo Olympics

    Sport must face gender debate after Hubbard’s moment in the spotlight

    <p>Sky Brown in action during the women’s park final</p>
    Tokyo Olympics

    Olympics set off in new direction after surprise success Tokyo 2020

    <p>Caeleb Dressel in the final of the men’s 100m butterfly</p>
    Olympics

    Dressel is USA’s swim king with an explosive start and a gentle side

    <p>Katie Ledecky celebrates winning 1500m gold</p>
    Olympics

    Ledecky back to win sixth Olympic gold after Titmus takes 200m crown

    <p>Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica wins the women’s 100m final</p>
    Olympics

    Thompson-Herah beats Fraser-Pryce to win 100m gold with Olympic record

    Fraser-Pryce failed to win back her Olympic crown from her old rival in what might be her last chance on the greatest stage, as Shericka Jackson claimed bronze for a Jamaican one-two-three

    Olympics

    <p>Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica wins the women’s 100m final</p>
    <p>Walkden lost her semi-final with only seconds left in the contest</p>
    Olympics

    ‘I feel dead inside’: Walkden devastated to miss out on Olympic gold

    <p>The Olympic rings outside of the stadium prior to the opening ceremony</p>
    Olympics

    Tokyo 2020 organisers accused of racism by opening ceremony musician

    Olympics

    Scott makes history as Peaty swims fastest ever split but US win relay

    <p>Sky Brown becomes Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist at the Ariake Skatepark on Wednesday</p>
    Olympics

    Brown’s final flourish creates history with skateboarding bronze at 13

    <p>Sky Brown becomes Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist at the Ariake Skatepark on Wednesday</p>
    <p>Mu: ‘If it’s a championship race she’s gonna go after it’ </p>
    exclusive interview

    US star Mu on 800m rival Hodgkinson, running 400 and leaving a legacy

    <p>A Russian gymnast takes part in a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo</p>
    Olympics

    Touchdown in Tokyo but uncertainty reigns over Olympic Games

    Joel Ward is unveiled before kick-off at Selhurst Park
    Premier League

    Ninety minutes amongst the Crystal Palace ‘ultras’

    Javier Hernandez celebrates his immediate equaliser for the hosts
    Premier League

    Hernandez to the rescue as West Ham draw against Bournemouth

    The 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary were a great success
    Winter Olympics

    Why almost no one wants to host the 2026 Winter Olympics

    Exclusive interviewCycling

    Landis interview: ‘I regret the $100m lawsuit against Lance Armstrong’

    Interview: After years of lies, darkness and depression, Floyd Landis is an altogether better place building his own pro cycling team – and insists he harbours no grudge towards Armstrong anymore

    Floyd Landis is developing his own cycling team in Canada
    <p>Phil Mickelson tees off at Centurion Club on day one</p>
    Golf

    Mickelson draws a crowd as controversial LIV Golf swings into town

    <p>Adam Peaty successfully defended his Olympic title in Tokyo</p>
    exclusive interview

    Adam Peaty: ‘My obsession with winning is unhealthy, I needed a rest’

    <p>Britain’s Leonie Gerken Schofield performs during the women’s free ski moguls in Beijing</p>
    Winter Olympics

    ‘It was absolutely terrifying’: How Winter Olympians fight the fear

    <p>Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be one of the Games’ global stars</p>
    comment

    Birmingham ready to shine amid uncertain future for Commonwealth Games

    Mark Cavendish: 'You go through such an emotional rollercoaster'
    Cycling

    Cavendish on tactics, bravado and the art of winning a sprint stage

    Mike Testwuide: 'The league is a hidden gem. We don’t really want people to know about it'
    Winter Olympics

    Meet the all American hero playing ice hockey for South Korea

    Nafi Thiam: 'The goal is to do a heptathlon where you do PBs everywhere'
    Exclusive interview

    Welcome to the world of Nafi Thiam, where the impossible is possible

    Henrik Larsson says of Helsingborg: ‘This is my city, but I want to leave Sweden’
    Exclusive interview

    Ready to leave behind his Helsingborg horror, Larsson eyes Europe

    Fabian Cancellara speaking at the Laureus global summit
    Exclusive interview

    Cancellara: ‘Racing is business but cycling is about mental wellbeing’

    Cycling

    ‘How aren’t we dead?’ What it’s really like to ride the Tour de France

    Reigning champion Geraint Thomas, sprinting great Mark Cavendish and Swiss legend Fabian Cancellara are among several riders who tell The Independent the bare realities of the Tour

    Geraint Thomas: ‘As a lead rider there’s a lot more pressure every single day’
    <p>Lizzie Deignan celebrates winning the first women’s Paris-Roubaix</p>
    Cycling

    Deignan gives blood and tears to lead the way for women’s cycling

    <p>Cavendish wins stage 10 as Morkov, background, celebrates</p>
    Cycling

    Cavendish’s Tour de France solo glory is a triumph of teamwork

    Britain's Geraint Thomas pours water onto his neck
    Cycling

    Inside the 'oven' of the Tour de France, where lungs and bodies burn

    A fan makes his feelings towards Chris Froome clear
    Cycling

    What Tour de France fans really think of Team Sky

    Bradley Wiggins is promoting his new book, ‘Icons’
    Cycling

    An evening with Bradley Wiggins and his deep dislike for everyone

    Promoting his controversial new book Icons, Wiggins plays up to an audience at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham and shows that his own iconic status endures despite scandals and his claim to be irrelevant, writes Lawrence Ostlere

    Cycling

    <p>Jos and Max Verstappen share a quiet moment after the drama of Abu Dhabi</p>
    F1

    ‘It went crazy’: The photographer who captured Verstappen’s title win

    Mark Selby celebrates with the World Snooker Championship trophy
    Snooker

    Imperious Selby sees off Murphy to win fourth World Championship

    <p>George Russell could be challenging for the world championship next season </p>
    F1

    Russell on fame and Netflix: ‘We’re born to race, not to be on camera’

    Zack George: 'We don't want to keep filling the pockets of Greg Glassman'
    Sport

    How CrossFit plunged itself into crisis

    Zack George: 'We don't want to keep filling the pockets of Greg Glassman'
    <p>Max Whitlock: ‘I was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life'</p>
    Olympics

    Whitlock on Olympic nerves, montage tears and fame every four years

    ‘The next day I had two big English clubs knocking on my door. A blue and a red’
    European

    Remember when... Mourinho ran down the Old Trafford touchline

    Thomas Brolin celebrates after winning the third place play-off
    World Cup

    World Cup memories: How Tomas Brolin and Sweden lit up USA ’94

    Arsenal celebrate their third goal in Sweden
    European

    Arsenal overcome spirited Ostersund to plant one foot in last 16

    Ronnie O'Sullivan has not won a world title for five years
    Sport

    O’Sullivan’s new coach on how the Rocket can find another gear

    Nwankwo Kanu setup the Kanu Heart Foundation in 2000
    Premier League

    Kanu: ‘Trophies are good but saving someone who could die means a lot’

