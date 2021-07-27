Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Lawrence is a sports writer covering football, cycling, the Olympic Games and more. Since joining the Independent from the Guardian in 2017, he has reported from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Qatar World Cup, three Tours de France and the Ryder Cup in Rome.
A closer look at which England players are heading to Germany for Euro 2024 and who might miss out on the final squad
Everything is falling into place for Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 World Cup, and Henderson was among the Saudi Pro League stars cheering the news
Natural talent, military school regimes and a ‘unique’ mentality – as Ludvig Aberg prepares to play in the Ryder Cup only four months into his professional career, those who’ve guided his meteoric rise tell Lawrence Ostlere what makes him special
Explosive on the bike and off it, the Manx missile is on the cusp of winning the most Tour de France stages in history. Lawrence Ostlere speaks to allies and opponents about the fast and furious sprinter
Thousands of fans came to see Lionel Messi in full flow and they got exactly that when he dribbled and spun to create Argentina’s third goal of the World Cup semi-final
Fraser-Pryce failed to win back her Olympic crown from her old rival in what might be her last chance on the greatest stage, as Shericka Jackson claimed bronze for a Jamaican one-two-three
Interview: After years of lies, darkness and depression, Floyd Landis is an altogether better place building his own pro cycling team – and insists he harbours no grudge towards Armstrong anymore
Reigning champion Geraint Thomas, sprinting great Mark Cavendish and Swiss legend Fabian Cancellara are among several riders who tell The Independent the bare realities of the Tour
Promoting his controversial new book Icons, Wiggins plays up to an audience at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham and shows that his own iconic status endures despite scandals and his claim to be irrelevant, writes Lawrence Ostlere
