‘I want to see 60-year olds breaking world records’: Welcome to the Olympics with NO drug testing
Seb Coe says ‘it’s a joke, unfair, and unsafe’. The head of the US anti-doping agency calls it “a dangerous clown show, not real sport”. Lawrence Ostlere talks to Dr Aron D’Souza, the Australian lawyer who wants to launch a controversial Olympic-style mega-event in which doping is not just allowed but actively encouraged...
On his fifth day at Oxford University, Australian law student Aron D’Souza attended a talk by Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal. Afterwards, D’Souza showed him around campus. As they chatted about Thiel’s business, D’Souza asked him a question: what is the biggest problem you face?
Thiel replied with a litany of problems, but top of the pile was the unwanted press he was getting from a media outlet called Gawker, which had outed him as gay. Thiel didn’t want the attention of taking Gawker to court, but D’Souza had another, more cost-effective idea: what if Thiel bankrolled someone else’s lawsuit?
They met for dinner in Paris a few months later, where D’Souza presented his plan of attack. The 24-year-old student had never had a serious job but he made a compelling pitch, and he was hired. Thiel went on to wage a proxy war with Gawker, secretly funding the wrestler Hulk Hogan, who had his own score to settle over a sex tape made public. Five years later, Hogan won $140m in damages, and Gawker filed for bankruptcy.
