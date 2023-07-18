Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sporting mega-event often held up as a cautionary tale is the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. In 1970, the moustachioed Montreal mayor Jean Drapeau confidently declared: “The Olympics can no more run a deficit than a man can have a baby.” Several years and $1bn of debt later, a cartoon in the Montreal Gazette depicted a pregnant Drapeau telephoning an abortion clinic.

The corrupt and chaotically organised bid was a disaster, and Montreal finally paid off its Olympic debt in 2006. The astonishingly expensive Montreal Olympic Stadium – initially nicknamed “The O” for its distinctive donut shape and soon dubbed “The Owe” – still sits outside the city centre like a corroding spaceship, a symbol of the cost. It has been used to process asylum seekers in recent years and was deployed as a vaccination centre during the pandemic. Its retractable roof never closed properly and is only now being replaced.

Montreal ‘76 marked the start of an era of excess and overpromise, when Olympic bids became more and more extravagant: bigger and better, bigger and better. Increasingly, hosting international sporting events like the Olympics, the Fifa World Cup and the Commonwealths has become a gamble – cities must weigh up the vast and often uncontrollable costs against the benefits of a two-week economic boom, some investment in sporting facilities and infrastructure, and intangibles like a boost to local pride.

The monetary gamble rarely pays off. India apportioned $250m for the 2010 Commonwealths in Delhi; they came in at $11bn, the most expensive in history. Olympic Games average almost double their initial budget. And so when Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, cancelled plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, perhaps he was taking a decision before it was too late to back out.

“What’s become clear is that the cost of hosting these Games in 2026 is not the $2.6bn which was budgeted and allocated,” Andrews said. “It is in fact at least $6bn and could be as high as $7bn.”

Victorian state premier Daniel Andrews announcing the news (AP)

The sudden termination sparked a spat. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) replied by accusing him of a “gross exaggeration”, claiming he cited costs of $4bn in a meeting only last month. The CGF was also angry to have been given only eight hours’ notice before the announcement was made.

Andrews’ political opponents declared a “humiliation” for the state of Victoria, while Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips claimed the state government had “wilfully ignored recommendations to move events to purpose-built stadia in Melbourne and remained wedded to proceeding with expensive temporary venues in regional Victoria”.

The internal politics suggest this is more than just a financial decision, but about popularity too. Hosting major sporting events is increasingly unpopular among local populations who are wise to the costs, and politicians are reluctant to become the face of a debt-laden Games. When bids are put to the populace, they are consistently rejected. In 2018 the people of Calgary voted “no” in a referendum on staging the 2026 Winter Olympics – the 11th successive city to vote against hosting an Olympic Games.

The Commonwealth Games’ bidding process currently conjures an image of a very unenthusiastic game of musical chairs. Victoria only stepped in late because Birmingham had to be moved from 2026 to 2022, to replace Durban, which failed to make its finances stack up. Durban was only a back-up choice, replacing Edmonton, which quickly ran out of funding and had to withdraw.

Mega-events are expensive to build and challenging to make sustainable. The benefits of any sporting “legacy” are vague and disputed. A Commonwealth Games should, in theory, be cheaper than an Olympics but the finances are still difficult to make stack up. An independent report commissioned by the UK government found the 2022 Games in Birmingham contributed more than £870m to the UK economy, which is roughly what it cost, a rare balancing of the books when most cities around the Commonwealth are not so well prepared to host.

Birmingham hosted the previous Commonwealth Games in 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

The reputational benefits of playing host are complex in the modern world. The Commonwealths are sometimes referred to as the Friendly Games but that gentle image does not disavow the Games from their empirical roots. That history will only be highlighted by the centenary edition coming in 2030, marking one hundred years since the first, back when they were called the British Empire Games.

The CGF’s website declares the Commonwealth is beginning an “era of renewed relevance”, whatever that means. In reality, it is an event that feels lost in the 21st century. Last year Tom Daley criticised the raft of countries involved which still outlaw homosexuality. In sporting terms, it is hard to explain why we need to know who is best at coastal rowing among some British territories and former colonies.

And so the appetite to embark on such a project is increasingly limited. It is financially risky and politically dangerous. As Andrews explained on Tuesday: “We are simply not going to invest that sort of money and take it from … other parts of government in order to deliver a 12-day sporting event.”

With only three years to go, there is no obvious taker for the 2026 Commonwealths. Rather than kickstarting a fight to own the first Games since King Charles III took the throne, Victoria’s announcement has seen other locations line up to rule themselves out. New Zealand won’t be hosting; Sydney is not interested; Melbourne can’t make it work. Across Australia, state governments have said no. At such short notice, only a major city with existing infrastructure – most likely in the UK or Canada – could step up to avoid the Games being cancelled entirely for the first time since the Second World War.

And even if the 2026 Games is rescued at the last, the CGF’s problems are far from over. The Canadian city of Hamilton bid for 2030 but that has already collapsed. There is still plenty of time for the Centenary Games to become a bigger, better game of pass the parcel than those before it.