With Armand Duplantis, the question is never whether he’ll win but how high he’ll fly.

An event that started at 7pm fired to life a couple of hours later when Duplantis cleared 6.00m. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis tried and failed to match him, as did America’s Sam Kendricks, earning bronze and silver respectively. Which just left the Mondo show.

After some brief hugs with his coach and family to celebrate gold, Duplantis strode across the track and set to work, first breaking the Olympic record of 6.03m set by Thiago Braz in 2016, though you suspect Braz had mentally released that one a while ago. Kendricks geed up the crowd as Duplantis glided over the bar with enough room for a beer belly.

The 24-year-old Swede had broken the world record eight times, pushing the limit of human possibility with a 17-foot tube one centimetre at a time. And here on a sultry night at the Stade de France, at 10.15pm, with the track races long finished and nobody moving an inch, he did it again.

After two failed attempts, Duplantis sailed over the bar to set a new record of 6.25m. He instantly bounced off the mat and sprinted into the crowd as the stadium erupted.

Armand Duplantis clears the world record height of 6.25m ( Getty Images )

Duplantis reacts after setting the new world record ( AFP via Getty Images )

more to follow...