The Olympics continues on what could be a record-breaking day at Paris 2024 for Simone Biles and a golden one for Keely Hodgkinson on the track.

The action kicks with the triathlon mixed relay. Great Britian won this event in Tokyo and will be led by Alex Yee, men’s champion in Paris, and Beth Potter, who won silver in the women’s event.

The race goes ahead despite more training sessions being cancelled due to poor water quality in the Seine, and amid the Belgium team pulling out because an athlete fell ill after swimming in the Paris river.

Biles has enjoyed a sensational Olympics but it could be about to get even better on the final day of the gymnastics. She will be involved in the balance beam on floor exercise finals knowing that two more gold medals at the Olympics would take her to nine and a share of the all-time women’s record.

Later on, attention switches back to the athletics and focuses on Hodkinson’s bid to win the 800m final. The Team GB star is determined to turn silver into gold after a series of near-misses, including in Tokyo three years ago, and set the fastest time in qualifying ahead of tonight’s final.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.