Olympics LIVE: Alex Yee leads Team GB in triathlon mixed relay before Simone Biles bids for gymnastics history
The triathlon mixed relay goes ahead amid reports of athletes falling ill, as Keely Hodgkinson bids for 800m gold in the athletics tonight
The Olympics continues on what could be a record-breaking day at Paris 2024 for Simone Biles and a golden one for Keely Hodgkinson on the track.
The action kicks with the triathlon mixed relay. Great Britian won this event in Tokyo and will be led by Alex Yee, men’s champion in Paris, and Beth Potter, who won silver in the women’s event.
The race goes ahead despite more training sessions being cancelled due to poor water quality in the Seine, and amid the Belgium team pulling out because an athlete fell ill after swimming in the Paris river.
Biles has enjoyed a sensational Olympics but it could be about to get even better on the final day of the gymnastics. She will be involved in the balance beam on floor exercise finals knowing that two more gold medals at the Olympics would take her to nine and a share of the all-time women’s record.
Later on, attention switches back to the athletics and focuses on Hodkinson’s bid to win the 800m final. The Team GB star is determined to turn silver into gold after a series of near-misses, including in Tokyo three years ago, and set the fastest time in qualifying ahead of tonight’s final.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Olympics 2024: Today at the Games
The headline star athlete of Monday and perhaps the entire Olympics is Noah Lyles. The Team USA sprinter is back from the thrilling 100m final in a bid to double up and take gold in the men’s 200m first round. Zharnel Hughes, Letsile Tebogo, Andre De Grasse and Erriyon Knighton are among the biggest threats to Lyles.
Keely Hodgkinson goes again in the women’s 800m final, with the Team GB star likely to face a challenge from Kenya’s Mary Moraa.
The triathlon is back with the mixed relay as Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Beth Potter bid to retain gold after their success in Tokyo.
And look out for Sifan Hassan on the track, the Dutch runner goes in the women’s 5000m final as she bids to tackle a historic treble in Paris. She qualified second-fasted behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who is the favourite, though Italy’s Nadia Battocletti and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay pose threats too.
Today at the Olympics: Monday’s schedule of events at Paris 2024
Keely Hodgkinson looks to finally turn silver into gold in the women’s 800m final while Simone Biles can make more gymnastics history
Olympics 2024: Yesterday at the Games
In the aftermath of his Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic found it remarkably easy to come to terms with the battering he had just taken on Centre Court.
As a chance to make further history slipped away and Alcaraz demonstrated his supremacy over a one-sided final, Djokovic reached peace by reminding himself that a bigger goal would quickly arrive. After all, if there was one tennis match Djokovic could have picked to win at the start of the year, it wouldn’t have been the Wimbledon final.
Just 21 days later, an inspired Djokovic earned revenge and ended his long quest for a first Olympic gold medal, defeating Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-time final at Roland Garros.
Novak Djokovic’s epic last stand ends long quest for Olympic gold medal
Djokovic defeated his young Spanish rival in a titanic gold medal match at Roland Garros, gaining revenge for defeat at Wimbledon to win a classic, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), that left both players in tears
Olympics 2024: Yesterday at the Games
Kaylia Nemour wound up for her dismount, and the crowd held its breath in the way a gymnastics arena does at the end of a flawless routine that has one last hurdle to overcome. She gathered speed and launched into the air before somersaulting twice in pike and landing with the faintest hop. If this wasn’t perfection on the uneven bars, it was the next best thing. She raised her arms and burst into tears.
Few Olympians in Paris this week have begun a final under this much pressure. Nemour was not just the overwhelming favourite on the uneven bars but carried the expectations of two countries and one continent on her shoulders. She was born and raised in France, and still lives and trains near her small town, Saint-Benoit-la-Foret. But last year she switched to represent her father’s nation, Algeria, after a dispute with French Gymnastics.
A few moments later her gold medal was confirmed. She unfurled an Algerian flag and wrapped herself up in the white and green colours, and the Parisian crowd greeted her like one of their own. Nemour is the first Algerian woman to win an Olympic gold medal for 24 years. She is the first African gymnast to win a medal in the history of the Games.
Kaylia Nemour, France’s lost star, wins historic Olympic gold for Algeria
Nemour switched national allegiance last year after a dispute with French authorities. Now she is the first African to win an Olympic gymnastics medal
Olympics 2024: Yesterday at the Games
Amber Rutter wants shooting to implement a permanent VAR-style system after being dramatically denied an emotional gold medal in a hugely controversial Olympic final.
The Team GB star, who made a miraculous comeback to compete in Paris after giving birth to her first child just three months ago, won skeet silver in Chateauroux as Francisca Crovetto Chadid grabbed gold.
But the heart-thumping shoot-off was marred in controversy as Rutter, 26, was adjudged to have missed one of her final targets despite television replays suggesting she hit it.
That opened the door for red-hot Chilean Crovetto to prevail in a spicy battle and despite Rutter’s protests, the experienced 34-year-old edged over the line.
Silver medallist Amber Rutter makes emotional call for shooting VAR
Amber Rutter claimed silver in the women’s skeet shooting event in Paris
Olympics 2024: Yesterday at the Games
Adam Peaty called on anti-doping authorities to “wake up and do your job” after China stormed to gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay - and suggested his rival Qin Haiyang should be “out of the sport”.
Peaty was unable to sign off his third and potentially last Olympics with a second medal to add to his silver in the 100m breaststroke, as the Team GB quartet of Peaty, Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards and Oliver Morgan finished fourth.
China’s gold was claimed thanks to a sensational final leg by the 100m freestyle champion Zhanle Pan, taking his team from third into first ahead of the United States and France, but their performances in Paris have come under a cloud.
Adam Peaty speaks out on swimming doping scandal as China win dominant relay gold
Great Britain finished fourth in the men’s 4x100m medley relay, missing out on the podium behind China, the United States and France
Olympics 2024: Yesterday at the Games
Missing out on victory has never felt so special for Tommy Fleetwood.
The 33-year-old has made an unwanted habit of nearly-but-not quite finishes at majors and another runners-up spot was the ultimate outcome at Le Golf National as he fell agonisingly short of his golden Olympic ambitions.
This time, however, there was a consolation prize of sorts. Fleetwood is never happy to settle for second best but leaving Paris with a silver medal having gone toe-to-toe with a who’s who of modern greats over a captivating final day gave him plenty to be proud of.
Tommy Fleetwood reveals key message learned from winning Olympic silver medal
Tommy Fleetwood finishes his 2024 Olympics with a silver medal
Olympics 2024: Yesterday at the Games
Josh Kerr has warned bitter rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen to expect the most “vicious” 1500m final the sport has seen in a long time at the Paris Olympics.
The world champion has been embroiled in a tense rivalry over the last two years, beating the Olympic champion in Budapest last year to claim gold.
It was the second successive World Championships that Ingebrigtsen was beaten by a Briton after Jake Wightman won gold in Eugene a year earlier.
In a strange scenario, the pair raced in the same semi-final on Sunday night in Paris, with Ingebrigtsen winning in 3min 32.38secs, although Kerr was just eight-hundredths of a second behind.
And the Scot bristled as he raced through his media duties, sending a warning to expect a bruising contest on Tuesday night.
Kerr warns Ingebrigtsen to expect ‘vicious’ 1500m final at Paris Olympics
The two favourites for the men’s 1,500m qualified for the Paris Olympics final, where they will settle their bitter rivalry
Olympics 2024: Yesterday at the Games
World champion, Olympic champion. Noah Lyles talked an awful lot of talk in the build-up to Paris 2024, but tonight he backed up the bluster with blistering speed on the Stade de France track, surging past the field to pip them all on the line. There can be no argument now. “What’s the title of Olympic champion?” Lyles said, referring to the ‘fastest man on the planet’ tag that goes with gold. “Amen.”
‘I’m incredible’: Noah Lyles backs up fighting talk in dramatic Olympic 100m final
The American stole victory on the finish line in Paris to add Olympic gold to his world title and cement his status as the fastest man on the planet
