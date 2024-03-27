Jump to content
Jamie Braidwood

Jamie Braidwood is a sports reporter at The Independent. Having joined in 2021, Jamie has predominantly covered football and tennis, reporting on the Premier League, Women’s World Cup and Wimbledon. He previously worked for ESPN.

<p>Ange Postecoglu cut a frustrated figure on the Stamford Bridge touchline during Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday </p>
Football

Tottenham face test of faith in Angeball as ‘bigger issue’ revealed

<p>Trevoh Chalobah scored Chelsea’s opener from a clever free kick</p>
Football

Chelsea punish Tottenham to leave Postecoglou with his first crisis

<p>Saudi Arabia will stage the WTA Finals next season, hosting the eight best players in the world </p>
Tennis

Saudi Arabia buying women’s tennis was clear but brings new questions

<p>Kevin Sinfield in Richmond Park on day seven of the 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge</p>
Sport

Running with Kevin Sinfield: Community and inspiration in 189 miles

<p>Tottenham fell three goals down by half-time and left it too little, too late </p>
Football

Spurs blow Arsenal chance and they only have themselves to blame

Football

Chelsea and Hayes have one last hope after controversial European exit

<p>Chelsea were beaten in Emma Hayes’s final match at Stamford Bridge as Barcelona reached the Champions League final </p>
Football

Barcelona wreck Chelsea’s dream to leave Hayes with one regret

Football

Chelsea can claim crowning victory in the house that Hayes built

Football

Chelsea are a mess from top to bottom, so what next for Pochettino?

<p>Arsenal recorded their biggest-ever victory over Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino’s side </p>
Football

Chelsea’s collapse at Arsenal was their lowest point yet

<p>Erin Cuthbert celebrates her winning goal as Chelsea stunned Barcelona </p>
Football

Chelsea’s unthinkable win adds famous chapter into Hayes’s story

Football

Chelsea penalty debacle proves one thing about their ridiculous season

<p>Gabriel Magalhaes (second left) celebrates after blocking a Brighton shot in the 90th minute </p>
Football

Gabriel and the spirit that is fuelling Arsenal’s title challenge

<p>Rachel Daly played at left-back and started every game as England won the Euro 2022 </p>
Football

Unique Daly impossible to replace after shock Lionesses retirement

<p>Sarina Wiegman and England must play through fixture congestion if they are to qualify automatically </p>
Football

England face group of death and calendar chaos as road to Euros begins

<p>Kobbie Mainoo is greeted by Gareth Southgate after his impressive England debut </p>
Football

Mainoo arrives just in time to give England ‘different’ Euros option

<p>Jude Bellingham was fouled five times before he was substituted midway through the second half </p>
Football

Bellingham’s kicking against Brazil sends England a Euro 2024 warning

<p>James shone against Arsenal after kick-off was delayed after the away team brought the wrong socks </p>
Football

James leads Chelsea’s stroll against Arsenal to take control of WSL

Football

Palmer elevates Chelsea to his own level and gives Pochettino relief

<p>Pepe at the centre of attention again as Porto frustrated Arsenal </p>
Football

Arsenal were lucky – they must now learn from Porto’s gamesmanship

<p>Gallagher reacts after missing another chance at Wembley </p>
Football

Gallagher’s three Carabao Cup final misses sum up Chelsea’s crisis

<p>Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal’s lead in a thrilling first half </p>
Football

Arsenal tear Newcastle’s plan to pieces to claim the sweetest revenge

<p>Keating, left, and Shaw were vital at both ends for City </p>
Football

Man City’s coming-of-age night provides twist to WSL title race

<p>Rice holds his hands up after scoring Arsenal’s sixth at West Ham </p>
Football

Rice completes West Ham’s humiliation to leave Moyes on the brink

Football

The paradox of Moyes as West Ham fall back into frustrating cycle

<p>Foden’s hat-trick took City to within two points of leaders Liverpool</p>
Football

Phil Foden’s form for Manchester City suggests one thing

<p>Phil Foden celebrates his hat-trick </p>
Football

Foden’s hat-trick shows why Man City can ease clear in title race

<p>Sinner produced a stunning escape to win the Australian Open final </p>
Tennis

Sinner’s staggering Australian Open comeback is the start of a new era

<p>The goalkeeper harnessed a groundswell of support, both on and off the pitch </p>
Football

How Mary Earps seized a moment and ‘changed the world’ in 2023

<p>England players react to the news that they failed to qualify Team GB for the Olympics</p>
Football

How Lionesses went from World Cup success to Olympics heartbreak

Football

Beth Mead: ‘The things I’ve dealt with have made me a stronger person’

Football

England’s impact will last far longer than pain of World Cup defeat

<p>Jannik Sinner poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Australian Open Final</p>
Tennis

Jannik Sinner and the patient path to becoming a grand slam champion

Tennis

How the WTA Finals became the Fyre Festival of tennis tournaments

<p>Alexander Zverev is featured in the second season of ‘Break Point’ </p>
Tennis

The problem with Netflix’s Break Point

<p>Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon </p>
Tennis

Alcaraz captures the impossible and Wimbledon will never be the same

<p>Fans at the opening night of the World Darts Championship </p>
Darts

How the darts continues to produce magic after its greatest moment

<p>Britain’s Jack Draper celebrates with the UTS Grand Final title - tennis ‘reimagined’ </p>
Sport

Short-form tennis is noisy and chaotic, but can it be a smash hit?

<p>Gael Monfils became the oldest winner on the ATP Tour since Roger Federer when he lifted the title in Stockholm in October </p>
Tennis

Gael Monfils: ‘Regrets? I could have enjoyed tennis even more’

<p>Aitana Bonmati was awarded the Ballon d’Or after winning the World Cup with Spain and Champions League with Barcelona </p>
Football

Why the Ballon d’Or still doesn’t care about women’s football

<p>Nottingham Forest’s appeal has been rejected </p>
Football

Athletics

Kipchoge condemns online abuse wrongly linking him to death of Kiptum

Football

Casemiro given harsh message after Man Utd’s humiliation at Palace

Football

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures in the run-in?

<p>Haaland is set to win a second Premier League golden boot this season </p>
Football

Football

Ryan Reynolds reveals plans to expand Wrexham capacity up to ‘55,000’

<p>Manchester United fans ahead of a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan</p>
Football

TV giant NBC wants Premier League games played in US

Football

Tottenham hit by injury blow with two ruled out for rest of season

Football

Who should Manchester United sell in major summer overhaul?

<p>Jakob Ingebrigtsen</p>
Olympics

Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s father charged with physical abuse

<p>Stuart Hogg retired from rugby last year </p>
Rugby Union

Ex-Scotland captain Stuart Hogg ‘reset’ in rehab after arrest

<p>Emma Hayes said ‘everything’ went again Chelsea </p>
Football

‘Robbed’ Hayes slams ‘worst decision in Champions League history’

LiveFootball

West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score

<p>Shaw picked up the foot injury in the 5-0 win over West Ham </p>
Football

Man City dealt major WSL title blow as Bunny Shaw injury confirmed

<p>Hemp has scored 65 goals for City in 157 appearances</p>
Football

Hemp rejects Barcelona speculation to sign new Man City deal

Football

Rashford ‘needs Manchester United’s support’ as Ten Hag issues backing

<p>Embiid scored 50 points against the Knicks </p>
NBA

Joel Embiid reveals Bell’s palsy diagnosis after starring for 76ers

<p>Darwin Blanch, 16, ahead of facing the 37-year-old Rafael Nadal in the first round of the Madrid Open </p>
Tennis

<p>Virgil van Dijk criticised Liverpool’s performance </p>
Football

Van Dijk questions Liverpool’s hunger after Everton defeat

Football

Carragher warns Slot faces ‘huge jump’ from Feyenoord to Liverpool

<p>Arsenal recorded their biggest-ever win over Chelsea </p>
Football

Pochettino admits Chelsea ‘gave up’ in 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal

<p>Ten Hag has hit back at criticism of Manchester United’s win over Coventry </p>
Football

Ten Hag lashes out at ‘embarrassing’ reaction to Man Utd’s FA Cup win

<p>The Champions League has so far been an elusive trophy for Emma Hayes</p>
Football

Why Barcelona remains the final frontier for Chelsea and Emma Hayes

<p>Martinez is booked for a second time by the referee - but is not sent off </p>
Football

Why Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card in shootout

Football

Hummels takes aim at Arsenal and Man City after Champions League exits

<p>The FA Cup final will now be staged on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, rather than after, while all rounds will be played at the weekend</p>
Football

FA Cup agrees to scrap replays due to ‘expanded’ Champions League

<p>Bastian Schweinsteiger joined Man Utd from Bayern Munich in 2015 </p>
Football

Neville stunned as Schweinsteiger reveals ‘illegal’ Mourinho treatment

Football

Hayes refuses to comment as James a doubt for Barcelona semi-final

Football

Haaland and De Bruyne ‘asked’ to come off before Man City knocked out

<p>Steve Thompson has been diagnosed with early onset dementia </p>
Rugby Union

Steve Thompson claims rugby ‘flogging players until they fall apart’

<p>Kyle Walker faced Vinicius Jr in last season’s semi-finals </p>
Football

Guardiola gives Walker injury update ahead of Real Madrid tie

<p>Katie Taylor ahead of her Madison Square Garden fight against Amanda Serrano </p>
Boxing

Katie Taylor set for historic Serrano rematch on Tyson vs Paul card

Football

Football

‘They behave like kids’: Pochettino furious after Chelsea penalty row

<p>Meredith caddied for Scottie Scheffler on the Par 3 day in 2023 </p>
Golf

Scheffler wins Masters as pregnant wife prepares to go into labour

<p>Xabi Alonso celebrates as Bayer Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions </p>
Football

Leverkusen win Bundesliga to end Bayern Munich’s 11-year title streak

<p>Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters </p>
Golf

Masters 2024 prize money: How much does the winner get?

<p>Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump played together at the LIV Bedminster Pro-Am </p>
Golf

Who is Bryson DeChambeau? The Masters leader friends with Donald Trump

<p>Mbappe was largely marked out of the game as Barcelona claimed an away win </p>
Football

Mbappe anonymous as Barcelona edge PSG in Champions League thriller

<p>Harry Kane appeals towards the referee </p>
Football

Bayern Munich furious as ‘crazy’ Arsenal handball missed in thriller

<p>Kane caught Gabriel with a stray elbow </p>
Football

Kane escapes red card for elbow on eventful return to Arsenal

<p>Bukayo Saka was brought down by Manuel Neuer </p>
Football

Arsenal denied ‘clear’ penalty as Arteta says crucial ‘moment’ missed

<p>Bayern Munich fans have been banned from attending the Emirates </p>
Football

Why Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

<p>England’s Jess Carter in action against Ireland </p>
Football

Football

Real Madrid granted wish to close Bernabeu roof for Man City clash

Football

How does Euro 2025 qualifying work?

<p>Keira Walsh found life difficult against Sweden on Friday, and the England and Barcelona midfielder can expect similar attention at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening </p>
Football

Ireland’s plan for England will be another test of midfield puzzle

<p>Everton have been hit by a two-point penalty </p>
Football

<p>Cook documented his arduous journey on TikTok and raised over £700,000 for charity </p>
Sport

Row erupts over Hardest Geezer’s claim of ‘record’ run of Africa

Football

England can’t rely on Lauren James alone to survive Euro qualifiers

<p>The Lionesses defeated Germany in front of a sold-out Wembley in the Euro 2022 final </p>
Football

Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland accused of ‘scandalous’ funding cut

<p>Iga Swiatek, the World No 1, won the WTA Finals last season </p>
Tennis

WTA Finals signs record deal with Saudi Arabia

<p>Ollie Watkins was taken off at half-time against Wolves on Saturday </p>
Football

Aston Villa hit by huge injury blow ahead of facing Man City

Football

Liverpool’s alternatives to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager

<p>Xabi Alonso is sticking with Bayer Leverkusen</p>
Football

Xabi Alonso explains decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season

<p>Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have not trained ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City tomorrow </p>
Football

Arteta gives triple injury update as Arsenal prepare to face Man City

Football

Klopp responds after Alonso decides to remain at Leverkusen

<p>Andy Murray ruptured ankle ligaments during his Miami Open defeat to Tomas Machac last week</p>
Tennis

Murray issues ‘disappointing’ injury update after ankle assessment

Leicester have sacked women’s boss Willie Kirk (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Football

Kirk sacked after investigation into alleged player relationship

<p>Chelsea returned to the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win over Ajax </p>
Football

Chelsea and Emma Hayes stand 11 games from era-defining greatness

<p>Steph Houghton will retire at the end of the season (Richard Sellers/PA)</p>
Football

Former England captain Houghton to retire at end of season

Football

LiveFootball

England vs Belgium LIVE: Result and final score from Wembley friendly

Football

Wales Euro 2024 group stage fixtures: Dates, times and schedule

<p>Andy Murray shouts in pain after twisting his left ankle </p>
Tennis

Murray faces race to be fit for Wimbledon after ankle ligament rupture

<p>Southgate names his Euros squad in May, with England facing Belgium in a friendly tonight </p>
Football

Southgate’s team talk writes itself as hopefuls face final audition

Sport

London Marathon 2024: One month to go

<p>Amad Diallo fired United’s winner in the 120th minute </p>
Football

Man Utd vs Liverpool player ratings from breathless FA Cup classic

<p>Old Trafford before kick-off </p>
Football

FA to work with police over ‘tragedy chanting’ at Man Utd-Liverpool

<p>Axel Disasi lobbed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from 40 yards </p>
Football

‘An absolute gift’: Chelsea concede ‘freak’ own goal against Leicester

