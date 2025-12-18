When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year - and who could win it?
- The BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) awards are scheduled for tonight, Thursday 18 December, hosted by Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott from MediaCity in Salford.
- The six-athlete shortlist for the main award features Lionesses Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly, Red Roses star Ellie Kildunne, golfer Rory McIlroy, darts sensation Luke Littler, and Formula One world champion Lando Norris.
- Rory McIlroy is a leading contender following his Masters victory and Ryder Cup success, while Chloe Kelly's Euro 2025 performance and Lando Norris's F1 World Championship also position them as strong frontrunners.
- Luke Littler, the youngest world darts champion and World No 1, is nominated for the main award, having won Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2024.
- Additional accolades include the Team of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year, and World Sport Star of the Year, with Thierry Henry set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.