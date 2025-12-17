Winner of Lifetime Achievement Award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year revealed
Thierry Henry, Arsenal’s record goalscorer and Premier League legend, to be recognised at Sports Personality of the Year
Thierry Henry will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
Arsenal’s record scorer, Henry is considered one of the greatest Premier League players of all time and won four Golden Boot awards in six seasons while lifting two titles with the Gunners, as well as three FA Cups.
The France forward, who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with his country, became of the most popular foreign players to make a mark on the English game through his skill, pace and devastating finishing.
“Football has given me everything and I gave it my all,” Henry said in a statement issued by the BBC. “To be recognised as part of its history with this Lifetime Achievement award and to have made my mark for the fans and my teammates is something I’ll never take for granted.”
Henry joins former footballers George Best, Pele, Bobby Charlton, David Beckham and Kenny Dalglish in winning the award, which began in 1996, as well as managerial greats Alex Ferguson and Bobby Robson.
“Thierry Henry redefined what it meant to be a modern footballer,” said director of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski. “From his artistry and intelligence in the Premier League to his impact on the global stage, his brilliance combined elegance with ruthless excellence.
“Thierry inspired generations of players and fans through his creativity, leadership and unmistakable love for the game. His influence extends far beyond his goals, shaping football culture and the way the sport is played and understood today.
“His legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time makes him a truly deserving winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement award.”
Henry will receive the award during Thursday’s awards ceremony, where golfer Rory McIlroy is the favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year out of the final six-athlete shortlist.
Recent winners of Lifetime Achievement Award
2024 - Mark Cavdenish - cycling
2023 - Kenny Dalglish - football
2022 - Usain Bolt - athletics
2021 - Simone Biles - gymnastics
2019 - Tanni Grey-Thompson - para-athletics
2018 - Billie Jean King - Tennis
2017 - Jessica Ennis-Hill - athletics
2016 - Michael Phelps - swimming
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments