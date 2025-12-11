Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The six-athlete shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year has been revealed with England’s Euro 2025 and Women’s Rugby World Cup heroes among those fighting for the prestigious prize.

The nominees have been confirmed just a week out from the ceremony in Salford on Thursday 18 December, where one sporting star will be crowned after a year of sensational drama and achievement.

Lionesses duo Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly are joined by Red Roses superstar Ellie Kildunne on the shortlist, with Masters champion Rory McIlroy, darts sensation Luke Littler and newly-crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris also nominated.

With 2025 defined by success for England’s female national teams, it is no surprise that Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses make up a good portion of the shortlist.

With all that in mind, here’s everything you need to know ahead of SPOTY 2025.

When is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will take place on Thursday 18 December, from 7pm until 9pm. Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will host the awards from MediaCity in Salford.

Who is favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

Rory McIlroy - 10/11

This has to be McIlroy’s best chance of finally winning SPOTY, a position reflected by the fact that he is planning on attending the ceremony for the first time in a decade. If you could script a year in a golf, you would write it like this, with McIlroy ending his long quest for the holy grail at the Masters on an astonishing final day at Augusta that wrecked the nerves of everyone else watching at home. On the brink of another collapse, he stared his vulnerabilities in the face and defied them in a career defining display that summed up his unique appeal.

And yet, what actually might swing it for McIlroy was what he faced at Bethpage Black, as he was targeted with vile and personal abuse from the US fans at the Ryder Cup, and what he delivered again as he helped lead Luke Donald’s team to a stunning victory away from home. “I made my dreams come true at Augusta, then to do what we’ve done... I don’t think there will be a better year in my golfing career,” McIlroy said.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

Chloe Kelly - 9/4

With her trademark penalty run-up and unwavering confidence, Kelly’s impact from the bench rescued the Lionesses at Euro 2025 and then delivered glory for Sarina Wiegman’s side as they defended their European title in Switzerland. Despite not starting a single match, Kelly inspired the comeback against Sweden in the quarter-finals, scored the winner against Italy in the semi-finals, and netted the decisive penalty in the shoot-out win over Spain as the Lionesses became the first England team to win a major honour abroad. What a run.

Kelly could have quit football at the start of the year as she was frozen out at Manchester City. But a loan move to Arsenal was the spark she needed and her resilience in coming back summed up England’s campaign. With over 16.2 million watching England’s win over Spain, the biggest TV audience of the year, don’t rule out Kelly following Beth Mead and Mary Earps and a Lionesses winning SPOTY for the third time in four years.

What we wrote: The secret to Chloe Kelly’s unbreakable confidence

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Lando Norris - 9/2

With the F1 title battle reaching the final weekend of the season, the timing could be key for Norris if the 26-year-old is to add SPOTY to his maiden World Championship crown. By joining the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Jackie Stewart to become the 11th British driver to win the world title, Norris dealt with set-backs impressively to hold off a charging Max Verstappen and displayed admirable toughness and class to emerge from a potentially bitter fight with team-mate Oscar Piastri in charge of the title fight.

The honesty and humility Norris showed after his crowning moment could endear the popular McLaren driver to SPOTY voters, too. He said: “If you compare me to all the champions from the past, have I been as aggressive as them? No. Have I been as daring? No, but did I do what I needed to win a world championship and perform under the most pressure and did I come back the way I needed to? I did. What makes me very proud is that I could prove myself wrong.”

What we wrote: Lando Norris and the inner battle that unlocked his F1 destiny

open image in gallery McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the F1 world title (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Luke Littler - 11/1

The darts sensation was the runner-up in last year’s SPOTY to Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, and yet the biggest result of his young career came just a few weeks later when he defeated Michael van Gerwen in the Ally Pally final to become the youngest world champion of all time, aged 17 years and 347 days.

Littler is once again disadvantaged that his signature moment came so long ago but he has continued to dominate throughout the season, winning the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts to become the youngest World No 1 in darts history.

What we wrote: Luke Littler fulfils destiny to become youngest darts world champion

open image in gallery World number one and defending champion Littler enters the tournament as top seed ( Getty Images )

Hannah Hampton - 16/1

There are two Lionesses on the SPOTY shortlist, which could mean they take votes from each other. That said, Hampton is here because she was England’s best player throughout the whole of Euro 2025 and was arguably player of the tournament ahead of Spain’s Aitana Bonmati. The goalkeeper was under huge pressure following the shock retirement of Mary Earps but made key stops throughout England’s run to the final and was then the hero in the shoot-out as she saved from Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey.

Of course, there would be plenty of irony in Hampton following Earps in becoming SPOTY, given the former goalkeeper said in her recent autobiography. Hampton, though, did her talking through her performances on the pitch, and can also claim to have had a more successful season overall than England team-mate Chloe Kelly as a result of Chelsea’s unbeaten domestic treble.

What we wrote: Hannah Hampton’s comeback story defies belief and leads England to Euro 2025 glory

open image in gallery Hampton made two penalty saves in the final victory over Spain ( Getty Images )

Ellie Kildunne - 50/1

In a transformative, triumphant summer for the Red Roses, in which they reclaimed the Women’s World Rugby Cup and lifted it high in front of a record 80,000 at Twickenham, it was the magical, twinkling feet of Ellie Kildunne that often led the way.

In a team sport, Kildunne possesses the individual brilliance and highlight reel that may prove popular among SPOTY voters, from her outrageous second against France in the semi-finals to powering through to score England’s first against Canada in the World Cup final. It may make the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year an outside shot for the main award.

What we wrote: England banish Women’s World Cup woe as Red Roses crown dominance in front of record crowd

open image in gallery Kildunne bites her World Cup winners medal ( PA Wire )

Changes to Team of the Year award

The ‘Team of the Year’ award will now be determined by a live public vote.

In recent years, only the main Sports Personality of the Year award has been chosen on the night from the seven award categories, but voting will now extend to the team prize.

This is going to be as competitive as the main award in a year where the Lionesses defended their European crown at Euro 2025, the Red Roses won the Rugby World Cup on home soil, Europe’s golfers won the Ryder Cup away from home, and the British and Irish Lions triumphed against Australia.

That’s without mentioning Liverpool’s Premier League title, Crystal Palace’s FA Cup success, Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League victory, and McLaren’s double in the F1 drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

open image in gallery The Lionesses won Team of the Year in 2022 after lifting the Euros and defended their title at Euro 2025 ( Getty Images )

Young Sports Personality of the Year

The nominees are Michelle Agyemang, Luke Littler, and Davina Perrin.

Darts star Littler won last year’s Young Sports Personality of the Year award and, as detailed above, is in the running for the main award after winning the World Championship before turning 18 and becoming the sport’s youngest World No 1.

Lionesses striker Agyemang was the breakout star of England’s summer, scoring key goals to rescue Sarina Wiegman’s side against Sweden in the quarter-finals and Italy in the semi-finals. The 19-year-old was named young player of the tournament after England won the Euro 2025 final on penalties.

Perrin blasted a record-breaking 42-ball century for the Northern Superchargers as the England cricketer recorded the fastest ever ton in the women’s Hundred. The 19-year-old, considered the rising star of English cricket, was also named the Professional Cricketers' Association young player of the year.

Other awards

World Sport Star of the Year

Nominees: Mariona Caldentey (Football, Spain), Terence Crawford (Boxing, USA), Armand Duplantis (Athletics, Sweden), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Athletics, USA), Shohei Ohtani (Baseball, Japan), Mohamed Salah (Football, Egypt)

Helen Rollason award

Coach of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award