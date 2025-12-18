Emotional Rory McIlroy ends ‘dream year’ with BBC Sports Personality - the award he wanted all along

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy ended the “year dreams are made of” by adding the Sports Personality of the Year award to his memorable triumphs at the Masters and Ryder Cup after being voted winner of the prestigious BBC prize for the first time.

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman topped the public vote ahead of England rugby star Ellie Kildunne, who sparkled as the Red Roses won the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and newly crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris, who was third.

McIlroy is just the third golfer to be named Sports Personality of the Year and the first since Sir Nick Faldo in 1989. It comes after McIlroy became just the sixth man to complete golf’s career grand slam by winning the Masters in April, as well as leading Europe’s charge to an away Ryder Cup victory against a ferociously hostile United States crowd in September.

open image in gallery McIlroy receives the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 award from last year’s winner Keely Hodgkinson ( David Davies/PA Wire )

To add to McIlroy’s night, Europe’s Ryder Cup team also won the public vote for Team of the Year, ahead of the Red Roses and the Lionesses, who defended their European crown in Switzerland to become the first England football team to win a major tournament on foreign soil.

“First of all, I’d just like to congratulate all the other finalists here tonight,” McIlroy said as he accepted the award that previously eluded him in 2014 when he won back-to-back majors at the Open and PGA Championship but finished runner-up to Lewis Hamilton.

“What you've all done this year and over the course of your careers, I know how much hard work and dedication it takes. It’s a pleasure just to be in this room along with so many dedicated people.

“2025 has been the year that my dreams came true from Augusta to the Ryder Cup and everything else in between. It really has been the year that dreams are made of.

“Thank you to the public for voting me as your Sports Personality of the Year. Thank you to my family, my mum and dad. They sacrificed so much for me and I obviously wouldn't be here without them. My wife, Erica. My daughter, Poppy. They are what holds me together, my rocks. They couldn't be here tonight, they're back in America but I can't wait but to get back to see them tomorrow and celebrate this with them as well. So thank you for all your support, everything that you've done for me over the years.”

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for the first time after several near misses earlier in this career ( David Davies/PA Wire )

World darts champion Luke Littler and Lionesses stars Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton were also nominated for the main award and it was something of a surprise that neither England player made it into the top three of the public vote after their Euro 2025 victory. Beth Mead and Mary Earps had previously won the Sports Personality of the Year after a successful summer for the team.

There was some recognition for the Lionesses, though, with Sarina Wiegman named Coach of the Year for the second time ahead of Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Andy Farrell, the head coach of the British & Irish Lions, while breakout England striker Michelle Agyemang, 19, beat Littler to the Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Sweden’s pole vault king Mondo Duplantis made it back-to-back World Sport Star of the Year awards.

open image in gallery Ellie Kildunne was runner-up after playing a starring role in England’s victory at the Rugby World Cup ( David Davies/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood joined McIlroy on the stage after Europe’s golfers won Team of the Year for their Ryder Cup victory over the United States ( David Davies/PA Wire )

But the night belonged to McIlroy, who became emotional earlier in the ceremony following a segment that paid tribute to Sergio Aguiar and David Stancombe, the fathers of two of the three girls killed in last year’s Southport stabbing attack. Mr Aguiar, the father of Alice da Silva Aguiar, and Mr Stancombe, the father of Elsie Dot Stancombe, were the recipients of the Helen Rollason Award for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity after completing the London Marathon to honour the lives of their daughters.

McIlroy was asked by BBC presenter Clare Balding how being a father has changed how he views his achievements and welled up as he thought about his young daughter Poppy, who was at Augusta as he won the Masters for the first time.

A visibly moved McIlroy paused and said: “I think as being a father of a little girl, seeing Alice’s and Elsie’s dad up there tonight - they are two absolute heroes.”

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Aguiar and David Stancombe pose for a photo with their awards after the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ( David Davies/PA Wire )

McIlroy finished his acceptance speech by revealing how much the Sports Personality of the Year award meant to him. The 36-year-old had previously called the event a “popularity contest” and revealed he forgot he had been nominated when he last made the shortlist in 2023. McIlroy also appeared to accept that he would never win the award if he did not do it this year - and made sure he was in Salford for the ceremony to boost his chances.

“I remember growing up, looking forward to this night, watching it on TV, seeing who's going to win, it was always a big part of the run-up to Christmas,” McIlroy said. “So I’m just very honoured to get my hands on this trophy behind me and hopefully I can challenge to get it again next year! But thank you everyone. It truly is an honour.”