Rory McIlroy changes view on BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Rory McIlroy has announced that he plans to attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony next month for the first time in over 10 years.

The Northern Irishman has shunned the awards show for over a decade since he finished in second place to Lewis Hamilton in 2014 despite becoming the first male British golfer to win back-to-back majors in the modern age.

However, the 36-year-old is again among the favourites for the 2025 award after a year in which he won The Masters – to complete a career grand slam - while also playing a vital part in Team Europe’s historic Ryder Cup win in New York.

McIlroy – who was the last golfer to make it onto the podium at SPOTY – hopes to be the first golfer to win the award since Sir Nick Faldo in 1989, though he believes that attending the ceremony will be good for the sport of golf whether he wins or not.

“The plan is to go. I have more chance of winning if I’m actually there and I recognise that with the audience the show attracts it could only be a good thing for the game,” McIlroy told Telegraph Sport. “I suppose if I don’t win it this time, I never will,” he added.

McIlroy has previously stated that the award is “not what it once was”, branding it a “popularity contest” last year after declining to attend when nominated in 2023.

Despite a superb year both individually and as part of a team, McIlroy is not the early favourite to win the award, with England footballer Chloe Kelly the favourite after playing a huge part in the Lionesses’ victorious Euro 2025 campaign.

F1 driver Lando Norris could also enter the running depending on the outcome of his World Championship battle with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.