Why Lando Norris and Luke Littler missed Sports Personality of the Year awards
Norris appeared on a live video link after being part of the six-athlete shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year
Lando Norris apologised after missing the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards less than two weeks after he won the F1 Drivers’ Championship.
The McLaren driver revealed he was away from home on a skiing trip as the Briton enjoyed his off-season and continued to celebrate his maiden world title won at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.
Norris and world darts champion Luke Littler were the only two of the six-athlete shortlist to be absent from the awards ceremony in Salford, with Rory McIlroy, Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton and Ellie Kildunne all attending.
Littler, who was second in Sports Personality of the Year last year, previously revealed that he would not be attending the ceremony as the 18-year-old did not believe he would be in contention.
Littler is also concentrating on the defence of his World Darts Championship title at Alexandra Palace, and said following his opening win of the tournament: “No, I’m not going to it.
“I think they (the BBC) know. I think obviously the people in the top three on the betting odds will obviously go there. I think Lando will win. But good luck to whoever’s going to win it.”
Norris, 26, appeared at the ceremony via a live video link, and said: “Hello everyone, good evening. Sorry I can't be with you tonight. I'm enjoying a little break at the moment. I've had a really enjoyable year.”
