Luke Littler to snub SPOTY ceremony - and reveals who he thinks will win

Luke Littler revealed he will not be attending the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony next week.

The 18-year-old has made the six-person shortlist for the prestigious prize for his exploits over an incredible year of success, which kicked off in January when he became the youngest ever world champion.

He is battling it out with Lando Norris, Rory McIlroy, Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton and Ellie Kildunne for the gong, but does not intend to be at next Thursday’s ceremony in Media City.

Littler, who kicked off the defence of his world title on Thursday with a comfortable win, said: “No, I’m not going to it.”

He continued: “I think they (the BBC) know. I think obviously the people in the top three on the betting odds will obviously go there.

“I think Lando will win. I think I’ve only missed out on four majors this year. So if I won them, do I win it?

“But good luck to whoever’s going to win it.”

The teenager, who is also short-listed for the Young Sports Personality of the Year, opened up his 2026 World Championship campaign in serene style and now has a 10-day break until his next match.

He will return north to practice while also going to watch Manchester United take on Bournemouth on Monday night.

It is his second successive trip to see United after his appearance in the away end of Monday’s win at Wolves caused a stir with fans who were unable to get a ticket.

Litter felt the need to inform people he had been gifted the tickets by United’s kit manufacturer Adidas amid the backlash.

He said: “Everyone just jumps on everything. They don’t know anything. So I’ve seen too many stupid (message) requests and all that stuff saying, ‘I’ve been on the waiting list’ and all that.

“And then I just said to my mate, ‘I’m going to have to put something on there to thank Adidas because no one knows’.

“And then when I put it on, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re just trying to cover it up’. But the tickets were off Adidas.

“They give a certain amount of tickets out a year, home and away to whoever they want. So they chose me, gave me three tickets for Wolves away.

“It was my first away day. Probably a guaranteed win, so I’m glad we won that one. Hopefully we can go on and win on Monday as well.

“Hopefully I can get to some more, but I’ll enjoy it on Monday.”