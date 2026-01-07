Afcon 2025: How to watch every match for free on TV and online
Morocco host the tournament and are also the favourites, ahead of Senegal and defending champions Ivory Coast
The Africa Cup of Nations is hotting up with the knockout stages bringing drama and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Hosts Morocco are also the tournament favourites, but the Africa Cup of Nations looks wide open with Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon all fancying their chances.
Here’s how you can take in every match of the knockout stages:
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations
Quarter-finals
Friday, January 9, 2026
Mali v Senegal | 4:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco – Channel 4Seven, or stream online via All4
Cameroon v Morocco | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco – Channel 4Seven, or stream online via All4
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Algeria v Nigeria | 4:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco – Channel 4Seven, or stream online via All4
Egypt v Ivory Coast | 7:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco – Channel 4Seven, or stream online via All4
Key dates
The knockout stages started on Saturday 3 January. The final will be played on Sunday 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
