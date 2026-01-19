Brahim Diaz in tears after disastrous ‘Panenka’ penalty costs Morocco Afcon final
Diaz inexplicably went for a ‘Panenka’ attempt in the 24th minute of stoppage time and his weak penalty sailed tamely into the arms of Mendy
Brahim Diaz was left in tears after his fluffed ‘Panenka’-style penalty cost Morocco their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years in a chaotic final against Senegal.
The Real Madrid midfielder contentiously won the spot-kick deep into second-half stoppage time with the game still goalless, giving the Atlas Lions a golden opportunity to snatch the continental crown.
However, Senegal responded to the VAR verdict by staging a walk-off in protest, with manager Pape Thiaw ordering his players back into the dressing room in a 16-minute hiatus.
When the Senegalese players were finally persuaded to re-emerge from the tunnel by talisman Sadio Mane, Diaz stepped up to the plate to take the spot-kick, only for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to speak persistently to the 26-year-old to further delay the penalty.
Diaz then inexplicably went for a ‘Panenka’ in the 24th minute of stoppage time and his weak penalty sailed tamely into the arms of Mendy.
With the game forced to extra time as a result, Pape Sarr went on to score the winner in stunning fashion for Senegal in the 94th minute, with his rocket of an effort proving the difference and denying the tournament hosts a first Afcon title since 1976.
The midfielder, who was substituted early into extra time, was seen in tears at full-time and looked completely dejected as he received the golden boot award from Fifa president Gianni Infantino, with his tally of five goals enough to see him end the tournament as top scorer.
"He had a lot of time before taking the penalty which must have disturbed him," said Morocco manager Walid Regragui.
"But we can't change what happened. That is how he chose to take the penalty. We need to look forwards now."
Mendy was asked about his encounter with Diaz before the penalty was taken, replying: "What did we say to each other? That's between us. We did it together and we came back together, that's all that matters. We can be proud tonight.”
Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel was left fearing the impact the performance could have on the player, who has seen an otherwise fantastic Afcon campaign ruined.
“To do that it spoils everything Brahim Diaz has done well in this tournament. He is going to be devastated. This is going to be tough on him, for weeks, for months,” Mikel told E4.
“Again, it is a shame to see. Brahim Diaz has had a superb tournament. He scored five goals and he has been the star man. It is sad to see him do such a thing. Just put your foot through it.”
