Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senegal's decision to storm off the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations final came in the heat of the moment but football won in the end, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said following his side’s controversial Afcon final win.

Senegal left the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes before returning to beat the hosts with Pape Gueye's extra-time winner.

"We're not going to talk in the heat of the moment. Things happened, but in the end what matters is that football won," Mendy said of the farcical scenes which saw Senegal coach Pape Thiaw order his players off the field and talisman Sadio Mane persuade them to return.

"Morocco has been waiting for this trophy for over 50 years. They had everything going for them, but we responded in our own way, and tonight we celebrate Senegal," added Mendy.

open image in gallery Senegal coach Pape Thiaw took his players off the pitch after a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP/PA) ( AP )

“We were determined to win this final, to bring the trophy home. Millions of Senegalese are happy, and we're going to enjoy this.

"We need to put this controversy behind us," he said, although there is likely to be a stiff punishment for Senegal, who spoilt an otherwise impressive month-long tournament.

Mendy saved Brahim Diaz's Panenka-style penalty that should have won the game for Morocco. It took 14 minutes from the time the kick was awarded after a VAR review before Diaz took it.

open image in gallery Brahim Diaz missed the chance to win the Africa Cup of Nations final as he fluffed his penalty in the 24th minute of added time ( AFP via Getty Images )

"He attempted the Panenka, but I stayed on my feet. We kept the team in the game, and I helped my team at that moment," Mendy explained.

The keeper was one of the players who went into the changing room as part of the protest before Mane convinced them to return.

"What did we say to each other? That's between us. We did it together and we came back together, that's all that matters. We can be proud tonight," Mendy added.

Reuters