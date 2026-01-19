Morocco coach calls Senegal’s Pape Thiaw ‘shameful’ after leading Afcon final walk-off protest
Thiaw later apologised and said his decision to call his players into the dressing room was made in the heat of the moment
Morocco head coach Walid Regragui called Senegal counter-part Pape Thiaw “shameful” after he led his players off the pitch in protest during a chaotic end to the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Senegal were angered by a controversial decision to award Morocco a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time and, fuelled by a sense of injustice, Thiaw called on his players to return to the dressing room.
After a delay of around 15 minutes, talisman Sadio Mane, who had remained on the field, convinced his team-mates to return to the pitch, where Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Brahim Diaz’s ‘Panenka’ penalty.
Senegal went on to win their second Africa Cup of Nations title thanks to Pape Gueye’s goal in extra time, but the final and tournament was overshadowed by the chaos.
“The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful,” Regragui said during his post-match press conference. “A coach who asks his players to leave the field... What Pape did does not honour Africa. He wasn’t classy. But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants.”
Senegal are likely to face a punishment for their actions, including their head coach. Thiaw was jeered as he entered his post-match press conference in Rabat, but later accepted that Senegal had made the wrong decision.
“I apologise for football,” Thiaw said in a later interview with BeIN Sport. “After reflection, I had them come back. Sometimes, you can react in the heat of the moment. We shouldn't have done it but it's done and now we present our apologies to football.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks