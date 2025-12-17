Fifa announces major increase in World Cup prize money amid ticket pricing scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifa has announced record prize money for next summer’s World Cup amid the escalating row over ticket prices for the tournament.

While the World Cup champions will win $50m (£37.5m), an increase on the £34.6m won by Argentina when they defeated France in Qatar in 2022, Fifa confirmed that a total of $727m (£545m) would be paid out to teams as the number of participating countries rises from 32 to 48.

It represents a 50 per cent increase on the total prize fund paid out to teams at the last World Cup in Qatar, and comes as tickets for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico are up to five times more expensive for fans than they were in 2022.

Amid a fierce backlash, Fifa subsequently announced a new category of $60 (£45) tickets that will be available for every game, but with those tickets available for just 10 per cent of the eight per cent allocation for Participating Member Associations, only a lucky few will benefit while the remainder of supporters will have to pay up to £5,000 if they follow their country through to the final.

A statement from Football Supporters Europe said: “Following significant pressure from supporters, Fifa has partially relented on its ticket price structuring.

“This shows that Fifa’s ticketing policy is not set in stone, was decided in a rush, and without proper consultation – including with Fifa’s own member associations.

“While we welcome Fifa’s seeming recognition of the damage its original plans were to cause, the revisions do not go far enough to reconcile.

“Based on the allocations publicly available, this would mean that at best a few hundred fans per match and team would be lucky enough to take advantage of the $60 prices, while the vast majority would still have to pay extortionate prices, way higher than at any tournament before.”

As well as the record prize money for the World Cup, Fifa said that all participating nations will receive $1.5m each to cover preparation costs.

World Cup 2026 prize money (per team)