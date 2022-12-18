Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Argentina and France do battle in Qatar this afternoon to determine who will win the World Cup 2022.

Prestige, a shot at immortality and a chance to lift the iconic Jules Rimet trophy will likely be the main motivators but there is also additional prize money up for grabs for the World Cup final winners.

With a total prize pot of £362m dished out for the tournament, the spoils will be shared by all 32 teams - with those who have progressed further getting a greater slice of the pie.

Fifa allows each competing nation to decide what share of the prize money their players receive, so the exact sum that each player takes home varies from country to country.

Here’s everything you need to know about the prize fund at Qatar 2022 and how much the winners will earn:

What is the prize money for World Cup 2022?

Fifa has allocated a total of £362m in prize money for the 32 nations across the tournament

How much do the World Cup winners get in prize money?

The winners of today’s final between Argentina and France will earn £34.6m for lifting the trophy.

How much do the World Cup runners-up earn?

The losers of today’s final will secure £24.7m, so the outcome of the final is worth a £9.9m increase in prize money.

What prize money did the teams already knocked out earn?

Winning Saturday’s third-place play-off was worth an additional £1.6m to Croatia as they took home a total of £22.2m from the World Cup, in comparison to £20.6m for defeated Morocco.

England, Portugal, Netherlands and Brazil all earned £14m for being knocked out in the quarter-finals, while the eight nations who exited in the last-16 stage won £10.7m each.

Thos countries who went out in the groups were allocated £7.4m each in prize money, while all 32 nations at the tournament were given £1.24m ahead of the competition to cover preparation costs.

How does World Cup 2022 prize money compare to previous tournaments?

The £34.6m awarded to today’s winners is a rise of £5.6m from four-and-a-half years ago, when France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final of Russia 2018.

The runners-up will see a rise of £3.7m since 2018, while the overall prize pot of £362m is an increase of £33m from Russia, while there was less than £295m of total prize money handed out at Brazil 2014.