Scottish darts star Cameron Menzies cuts his hand open after punching table at World Championship
- Cameron Menzies, the 26th seed, suffered a first-round defeat to England's Charlie Manby at the World Darts Championship.
- Following his loss, Scotland’s Menzies punched the underside of a drinks table multiple times in anger.
- The incident resulted in Menzies sustaining a deep, heavily bleeding cut on his right hand.
- Menzies' outburst occurred as Manby approached for a handshake, and he was subsequently booed by some members of the crowd.
- Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant remarked that Menzies would regret his actions after his second consecutive first-round exit from the tournament.