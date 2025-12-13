Why was Diego Gomez not sent off for ‘high’ tackle on Florian Wirtz?
Gomez was booked but his challenge on Wirtz was ‘deemed not to be with excessive force and not serious foul play’
Brighton’s Diego Gomez escaped a red card after catching Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz with a high boot late in the first half of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.
Wirtz has left clutching his chest after he flicked the ball away from Gomez on the edge of the box but the Brighton midfielder’s outstretched leg followed through and made contact with his stomach.
Gomez was booked by referee Craig Pawson. VAR reviewed the challenge but ruled that Gomez’s challenge was not made with “excessive force” and was not “serious foul play”.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said: “The challenge on Wirtz is a really poor one from Gomez.
“It's really high and catches Wirtz in the stomach. So high and dangerous. Another day, he could've seen red.”
Liverpool led 1-0 thanks to Hugo Ekitike’s opening goal after just 46 seconds, the fastest goal of the Premier League season so far.
