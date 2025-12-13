'No reason to not want Salah to stay' - Slot

Mohamed Salah could potentially make his final appearance for Liverpool as the Reds host Brighton in the Premier League and the fallout from his explosive interview continues.

Head coach Arne Slot is set to decide whether to recall the star forward after holding further discussions at Liverpool’s training centre on Friday. Salah was omitted from the squad that beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Italy in midweek after revealing that his relationship with Slot had broken down and accusing Liverpool of throwing him under the bus.

Salah will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after Liverpool play Brighton and he will be away with Egypt for several weeks. He said during his interview at Leeds that he had told his family to come to the Brighton match in case it is his last for the club, with the transfer window opening in January and the 33-year-old facing an uncertain future.

On the pitch, Liverpool are unbeaten in four but dropped points late on against Leeds last weekend, while Brighton scored a late equaliser to rescue a point against West Ham and come into this fixture above the reigning champions.

Follow all the latest updates from Anfield below: