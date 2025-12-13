Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Liverpool v Brighton live: Salah saga continues as decision to be made on final Premier League match

Arne Slot will decide whether to omit Salah from his matchday squad for the second game in a row

Richard Jolly
at Anfield
,Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 13 December 2025 12:01 GMT
Comments
'No reason to not want Salah to stay' - Slot

Mohamed Salah could potentially make his final appearance for Liverpool as the Reds host Brighton in the Premier League and the fallout from his explosive interview continues.

Head coach Arne Slot is set to decide whether to recall the star forward after holding further discussions at Liverpool’s training centre on Friday. Salah was omitted from the squad that beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Italy in midweek after revealing that his relationship with Slot had broken down and accusing Liverpool of throwing him under the bus.

Salah will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after Liverpool play Brighton and he will be away with Egypt for several weeks. He said during his interview at Leeds that he had told his family to come to the Brighton match in case it is his last for the club, with the transfer window opening in January and the 33-year-old facing an uncertain future.

On the pitch, Liverpool are unbeaten in four but dropped points late on against Leeds last weekend, while Brighton scored a late equaliser to rescue a point against West Ham and come into this fixture above the reigning champions.

Follow all the latest updates from Anfield below:

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield.

The Reds are looking to further ease the pressure on manager Arne Slot after a vital midweek win over Inter Milan.

Slot is under increased scrutiny as the fallout from Mohamed Salah’s explosive interview continues, and while Liverpool stayed within reach of the top eight in the Champions League league phase table with the win at the San Siro, Salah’s future remains the biggest talking point at Anfield.

The Egyptian was left out of the squad that travelled to Milan amid rumours linking him with a January move away from Anfield, and while Slot has support over the incident, things could unravel quickly if negative results continue.

And the tough fixtures continue to come thick and fast for the Reds as they welcome Brighton, with the Seagulls sitting two places above the hosts ahead of kick-off after last week’s draw with West Ham.

Chris Wilson13 December 2025 12:00

