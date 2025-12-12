TV schedule for FA Cup third round announced as holders Crystal Palace land BBC slot
- Eight FA Cup third-round ties are scheduled for live television broadcast across BBC and TNT Sports.
- Holders Crystal Palace's match against non-league Macclesfield is one of two games to be shown on the BBC, with six fixtures on TNT Sports and discovery+.
- The televised action commences on Friday 9 January with Wrexham hosting Nottingham Forest at 19:30 GMT.
- Other notable televised matches include Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Charlton vs Chelsea, and Manchester United vs Brighton.
- The third round concludes on Monday 12 January with Liverpool playing Barnsley, with the fourth-round draw taking place beforehand.