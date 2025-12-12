Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TV schedule for FA Cup third round announced as holders Crystal Palace land BBC slot

Crystal Palace won the FA Cup for the first time earlier this year
Crystal Palace won the FA Cup for the first time earlier this year (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Eight FA Cup third-round ties are scheduled for live television broadcast across BBC and TNT Sports.
  • Holders Crystal Palace's match against non-league Macclesfield is one of two games to be shown on the BBC, with six fixtures on TNT Sports and discovery+.
  • The televised action commences on Friday 9 January with Wrexham hosting Nottingham Forest at 19:30 GMT.
  • Other notable televised matches include Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Charlton vs Chelsea, and Manchester United vs Brighton.
  • The third round concludes on Monday 12 January with Liverpool playing Barnsley, with the fourth-round draw taking place beforehand.
