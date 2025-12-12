Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
FA Cup third-round fixtures and TV schedule confirmed

There will be eight matches shown across the BBC and TNT Sports

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 12 December 2025 13:08 GMT
(The FA via Getty Images)

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace’s trip to non-league Macclesfield is one of eight third-round ties to be shown on TV across the weekend.

Six matches will be shown on TNT Sports and discovery+ with the other two to be broadcast on the BBC, including Palace v Macclesfield.

The action kicks off on Friday 9 January as Wrexham host Nottingham Forest. The fourth-round draw will be conducted before Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday 12 January.

The FA said the full schedule for the third round will be published as soon as possible.

FA Cup third-round TV schedule

Friday, 9 January

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest (19:30 GMT) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

Saturday, 10 January

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace (12:15) - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 2 and discovery+

Tottenham v Aston Villa (17:45) - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 2, 1 and discovery+

Charlton v Chelsea (20:00) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

Sunday, 11 January

Derby County v Leeds United (12:00) - TNT Sports 2 and discovery+

Portsmouth v Arsenal (14:00) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

Manchester United v Brighton (16:30) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

Monday, 12 January

Liverpool v Barnsley (19:45) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

FA Cup draw in full

Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town

Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic

Ipswich Town vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Exeter City

West Ham vs Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford

Fulham vs Middlesbrough

Everton vs Sunderland

Liverpool vs Barnsley

Burnley vs Millwall

Norwich City vs Walsall

Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Derby County vs Leeds United

Swansea City vs West Brom

Salford City vs Swindon Town

Boreham Wood vs Brackley or Burton Albion

Grimsby Town vs Weston-Super-Mare

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

MK Dons vs Oxford United

Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City

Cambridge United vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Watford

Stoke vs Coventry City

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Brighton

Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town

