Man United handed Premier League opponents as FA Cup third round draw revealed
- The draw for the third round of the FA Cup took place on Monday evening prior to non-league Brackley Town’s second-round clash with Burton Albion.
- Manchester United will host Brighton, while other all-Premier League clashes see Tottenham at home to Aston Villa, Everton taking on Sunderland, and Newcastle hosting Bournemouth.
- Premier League leaders Arsenal will travel to play Championship club Portsmouth, with Manchester City at home to Exexter City and Chelsea facing Charlton in a London derby at the Valley.
- Hollywood-owned Wrexham were handed a home draw against Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest.
- Holders Crystal Palace face an away tie against Macclesfield.