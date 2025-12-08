Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man United handed Premier League opponents as FA Cup third round draw revealed

(The FA via Getty Images)
  • The draw for the third round of the FA Cup took place on Monday evening prior to non-league Brackley Town’s second-round clash with Burton Albion.
  • Manchester United will host Brighton, while other all-Premier League clashes see Tottenham at home to Aston Villa, Everton taking on Sunderland, and Newcastle hosting Bournemouth.
  • Premier League leaders Arsenal will travel to play Championship club Portsmouth, with Manchester City at home to Exexter City and Chelsea facing Charlton in a London derby at the Valley.
  • Hollywood-owned Wrexham were handed a home draw against Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest.
  • Holders Crystal Palace face an away tie against Macclesfield.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in