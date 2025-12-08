FA Cup draw live: Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd among top-flight clubs to learn third-round opponents
The FA Cup third round draw, which takes place before Brackley Town take on Burton Albion, will see the Premier League and Championship sides enter the tournament
The FA Cup third round draw takes place tonight, with reigning champions Crystal Palace set to discover their first opponents as all Premier League and Championship sides enter the fray.
There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides remaining. They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could make it too if they defeat Burton Albion at home this evening after the draw concludes.
The minnows could find themselves in with a shot at a fairytale ‘cupset’ if they draw the likes of big beasts Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, or Chelsea - while there’s never been a better time to draw struggling Premier League champions Liverpool, as Plymouth Argyle proved in last year’s fourth round.
Follow live updates from the draw below:
When is the FA Cup third-round draw?
The FA Cup third-round draw will take place on Monday 8 December ahead of the televised game that night between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, getting underway at approximately 6.40pm GMT.
FA Cup third round draw
