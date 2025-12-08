Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

FA Cup draw live: Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd among top-flight clubs to learn third-round opponents

The FA Cup third round draw, which takes place before Brackley Town take on Burton Albion, will see the Premier League and Championship sides enter the tournament

Michael Jones
Monday 08 December 2025 16:35 GMT
Comments
Holders Crystal Palace enter the draw tonight
Holders Crystal Palace enter the draw tonight (Getty Images)

The FA Cup third round draw takes place tonight, with reigning champions Crystal Palace set to discover their first opponents as all Premier League and Championship sides enter the fray.

There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides remaining. They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could make it too if they defeat Burton Albion at home this evening after the draw concludes.

The minnows could find themselves in with a shot at a fairytale ‘cupset’ if they draw the likes of big beasts Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, or Chelsea - while there’s never been a better time to draw struggling Premier League champions Liverpool, as Plymouth Argyle proved in last year’s fourth round.

Follow live updates from the draw below:

Recommended

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The FA Cup third-round draw will take place on Monday 8 December ahead of the televised game that night between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, getting underway at approximately 6.40pm GMT.

Flo Clifford8 December 2025 16:35

FA Cup third round draw

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place tonight as Premier League and Championship teams are thrown into the pot for the first time this season.

There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides in the hat. They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could make it too if they defeat Burton Albion at home this evening after the draw concludes.

A third-round matchup with one of English football’s biggest hitters could await them as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea get ready to discover their first FA Cup opponents.

Defending champions Crystal Palace, who enjoyed a fairytale win of their own last season, also enter the fray.

(Getty)
Flo Clifford8 December 2025 16:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in