Independent
Voices
Best
TV

FA Cup third round fixtures announced as Man Utd to face Brighton in one of four all-Premier League ties

The third round sees clubs from the Championship and Premier League enter the tournament, with ties to be played across the weekend of Saturday 10 January 2026

Chris Wilson
Monday 08 December 2025 19:41 GMT
(The FA via Getty Images)

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made, with Tottenham facing Aston Villa and Everton taking on Sunderland in all Premier League ties.

Clubs across the Premier League and Championship learned their opponents for the third round fixtures this evening, with games taking place across the weekend of Saturday, 10 January 2026.

Holders Crystal Palace begin their defence of the trophy with a trip away at Macclesfield, who are one of the lowest teams left in the competition.

Fourteen-time winners Arsenal, who are the most successful side in the competition’s history, take on Portsmouth away from home, while Liverpool play host to Barnsley.

Manchester United look to put their humiliating League Cup loss behind them as they begin the second cup campaign of the season with a home draw against fellow top-flight side Brighton, while Manchester City will take on Exeter City.

Sixth-tier clubs Weston-super-Mare and Macclesfield are the lowest-ranked sides left in the competition, with the former facing Grimsby Town, who earlier this year were the team that defeated Man Utd in the League Cup.

Find everything you need to know about the third round fixtures below.

FA Cup draw in full

Below is the full draw for the third round of the FA Cup:

Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town

Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic

Ipswich Town vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Exeter City

West Ham vs Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford

Fulham vs Middlesbrough

Everton vs Sunderland

Liverpool vs Barnsley

Burnley vs Millwall

Norwich City vs Walsall

Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Derby County vs Leeds United

Swansea City vs West Brom

Salford City vs Swindon Town

Boreham Wood vs Brackley or Burton Albion

Grimsby Town vs Weston-Super-Mare

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

MK Dons vs Oxford United

Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City

Cambridge United vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Watford

Stoke vs Coventry City

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Brighton

Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town

FA Cup schedule

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action:

Third round: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026

