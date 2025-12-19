Liverpool handed double injury boost ahead of Tottenham clash
- Arne Slot has revealed Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo’s injury is not as serious as initially feared, with a scan providing a promising update on his condition.
- In a further boost, Dominik Szoboszlai, who sustained a knock last weekend, has returned to training and could be available for selection against Tottenham on Saturday.
- Mohamed Salah is unavailable as he is away representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Jeremie Frimpong remains sidelined.
- Joe Gomez has also been ruled out of Saturday’s match, leaving Liverpool with limited centre-back cover.
- Slot noted his team is “getting closer to the team I want us to be” following a five-game unbeaten run.