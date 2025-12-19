Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool handed double injury boost ahead of Tottenham clash

Arne Slot could have Dominik Szoboszlai available to face Tottenham, while Cody Gakpo’s injury is also not as bad as first feared
Arne Slot could have Dominik Szoboszlai available to face Tottenham, while Cody Gakpo’s injury is also not as bad as first feared (Getty Images)
  • Arne Slot has revealed Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo’s injury is not as serious as initially feared, with a scan providing a promising update on his condition.
  • In a further boost, Dominik Szoboszlai, who sustained a knock last weekend, has returned to training and could be available for selection against Tottenham on Saturday.
  • Mohamed Salah is unavailable as he is away representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Jeremie Frimpong remains sidelined.
  • Joe Gomez has also been ruled out of Saturday’s match, leaving Liverpool with limited centre-back cover.
  • Slot noted his team is “getting closer to the team I want us to be” following a five-game unbeaten run.
