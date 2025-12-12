Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes big Mohamed Salah call ahead of clash with Brighton
- Mohamed Salah is set to return to the Liverpool squad for their Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday.
- Salah was omitted from the midweek Champions League squad to face Inter Milan following an explosive interview after being dropped by manager Arne Slot.
- Manager Arne Slot held constructive talks with Salah on Friday, leading to his reintegration into the squad.
- Slot stated he has “no reasons” for Salah not to remain at the club, despite the player's previous claims of a breakdown in their relationship.
- The decision to drop Salah for the Inter Milan game was influenced by his upcoming departure for Afcon.