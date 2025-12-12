Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes big Mohamed Salah call ahead of clash with Brighton

Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot held talks on Friday
Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot held talks on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
  • Mohamed Salah is set to return to the Liverpool squad for their Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday.
  • Salah was omitted from the midweek Champions League squad to face Inter Milan following an explosive interview after being dropped by manager Arne Slot.
  • Manager Arne Slot held constructive talks with Salah on Friday, leading to his reintegration into the squad.
  • Slot stated he has “no reasons” for Salah not to remain at the club, despite the player's previous claims of a breakdown in their relationship.
  • The decision to drop Salah for the Inter Milan game was influenced by his upcoming departure for Afcon.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in