Liverpool make Mohamed Salah decision over Brighton clash after Arne Slot talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah will return to the Liverpool squad to face Brighton in the Premier League this weekend following constructive talks with manager Arne Slot.

The 33-year-old sat out the midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan following an explosive interview after being dropped by Slot.

But the Dutch coach revealed fresh talks over a resolution with the star forward took place on Friday and he is now poised to feature for the Reds for the first time since appearing as a substitute against Sunderland on 3 December.

Slot said on Friday that he had “no reasons” to not want Salah to stay after the player claimed their relationship had broken down.

Salah had been an unused substitute for two of Liverpool’s last three games before his outburst amid Liverpool’s worst run of results in 70 years, with the star forward claiming he had “earned” his position in the team.

The Egyptian will attract interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia in January but The Independent understands Slot’s decision to leave Salah out of his plans was influenced by his upcoming departure to the Africa Cup of Nations, and Slot suggested Salah still could have a future at Anfield.

"I have no reasons to not want him to stay,” Slot said. “This club has won a lot of games with him. We decided as a club - and I was part of that decision - not to take him to Milan.

“I am always in contact with them [sporting director Richard Hughes and chief executive Michael Edwards] but when it comes to the decision making of the line-up or the squad, they leave that open to me.

“That's not to say I don't talk to them. Mainly Richard, not Michael. The decision to play a player or have them in the squad is entirely up to me.”