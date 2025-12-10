Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reacts to Mohamed Salah’s ‘head loss’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard maintains Mohamed Salah will regret his “emotional” rant against the club and manager Arne Slot.

Salah’s extraordinary outburst has ignited an already volatile situation at Anfield following a torrid run of form, but the Reds responded with a 1-0 victory at Inter Milan after banishing the Egypt international from the squad this week.

While Gerrard also sympathised with Salah and what he described as a “head-loss,” which has attracted widespread criticism from fans and fellow legend Jamie Carragher to label his behaviour “a disgrace”.

“I think they are closer to [a crisis],” Gerrard admitted on TNT Sports’ The Breakdown. “I don’t like using the word. Is it a lot worse than what we know, what we have seen? I have seen this, and I have lived this when Suarez fell out with Brendan [Rodgers] – face to face, seen it all, I tried to mediate that because that wasn’t good for anyone.

“This is not good for anyone and I have been there myself from a personal point of view. I done mine in a different way where I had major head loss, dropped against Manchester United, being round to Brendan’s house for a meal, Brendan buttered me up – “you’ve been great in training, you’ve been part of my staff” blah blah.

“I did the same as the Salah statement in 30 seconds against United and got sent off. So no one is perfect, we have all had head-losses as players, we have all done emotional things as players. I know in time when this all calms down that Mo will think that I shouldn’t have said that, I was a bit emotional, I was a bit hasty.”

Gerrard also urged the Reds to reintegrate Salah into the squad following the African Cup of Nations.

“At the end of the day, Liverpool Football Club needs Mo Salah back playing well,” Gerrard added. “Back scoring goals because he is the best player, the best scorer, and he will help them get out of this “crisis” in my opinion. So, who is gaining from all of this? My opinion is, if this goes on, this is bigger than what we all know and what we see.

( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Salah is likely to miss this weekend’s match against Brighton before departing for international duty with Egypt, with Gerrard suggesting that the 33-year-old needs extra support due to his first major struggle on the pitch in eight years, having scored just four goals in all competitions this term.

“In Mo’s shoes, as the player, he is thinking this is the first time he has had a difficult period, this is the time when I need where I need the manager,” Gerrard concluded. “This is the time where I need the club, this is the time where I need more support. Maybe he feels like he has not got that. This is his first dip in form in eight years which is remarkable.”