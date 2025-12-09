Jamie Carragher clashes with fellow CBS pundit over Mo Salah Liverpool saga
- A heated debate erupted between Jamie Carragher and fellow CBS pundit Micah Richards after the former Liverpool centre-back criticised Mohamed Salah for speaking out against Arne Slot following the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Leeds United on December 6.
- Richards argued that Salah should have been introduced during the match, a sentiment Carragher swiftly countered by defending Slot’s decision. Carragher highlighted that Liverpool had been 2-0 up, suggesting a defensive substitution would have been more appropriate than bringing on Salah.
- Richards quickly retorted, defending the Egyptian forward’s stature: "You are talking about Mo Salah like he’s just any player… You are talking about one of the greatest players ever to grace the Premier League."
- Carragher further suggested that the context behind Salah’s benching in various games was being overlooked. The discussion continued intensely, with Carragher concluding by linking Liverpool’s poor defensive record – conceding ten goals against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, and PSV – to Salah’s presence on the pitch.
- Liverpool, without Salah, beat Inter 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.