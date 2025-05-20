Letting Kevin De Bruyne go ‘doesn’t sit right’ – Micah Richards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes the club may be making a mistake in allowing “absolute superstar” Kevin De Bruyne to leave on a free transfer.

Midfielder De Bruyne bade an emotional farewell to supporters after making his final City appearance at the Etihad Stadium in Tuesday evening’s 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

The 33-year-old’s next destination is unknown and Richards feels he would remain a big asset to Pep Guardiola’s side.

“To let this sort of player leave on a free just doesn’t sit right,” Richards said on Sky Sports.

“He’s got so much more to offer this football club.

“But they’ve made a decision, it’s not meant to be, and I hope wherever he goes, he goes and does exactly what he’s been doing for the last 10 years.

“He’s a superstar, an absolute superstar.”

Belgium international De Bruyne has scored 108 goals in 421 matches for City since joining from German club Wolfsburg in 2015.

During his 10-year stay he became City’s most successful player, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

“He lets his football do the talking,” said Richards. “He’s such a shy character but I’ve been meeting him over the years and seeing how humble he is and how great a player he is, it’s just great to see.

“He’s deserved his send-off. Everyone who’s played with him speaks highly of him, and to do what he’s done in the Premier League is just sensational.”

Richards’ fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp labelled De Bruyne a “genius” and believes there is a chance he could remain in English football beyond this season.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Redknapp, who interviewed De Bruyne on Monday, said: “I asked him, ‘What’s next? What do you think?’ And he said, ‘Maybe the Premier League but I don’t know’.

“There wasn’t a categoric ‘absolutely not’, so who knows? Because he’s not only a great player but he’ll have an ego as well that he wants to prove himself.

“There’s footballers and there are legends, and he’s a legend – an absolute legend for this football club and a legend of the Premier League.

“We use the word ‘great’ a lot; great doesn’t do him justice, he’s a genius.”