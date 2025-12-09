‘He’ll be embarrassed and hurt’: Alan Shearer weighs in on Mo Salah’s Liverpool fallout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football pundits Alan Shearer and Daniel Sturridge have given their thoughts on Mohamed Salah’s deteriorating situation at Liverpool after the winger’s confronting outburst at the weekend.

Following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds on Saturday, Salah - who was not brought on to play by manager Arne Slot - told that assembled media that he was being ‘thrown under the bus’ and accused the club of breaking promises made during last season.

Salah also revealed that his relationship with Slot had broken down after the boss had started him on the bench for the previous three matches. It is a sentiment Slot does not share and he has left the door open for Salah to return to the team despite leaving him out of the matchday squad for tonight’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Speaking as part of the pre-match build-up coverage on Amazon Prime, Shearer - who faced a similar falling out with manager Ruud Gullit during his playing days with Newcastle - offered an insight into Salah’s thought process.

“He’s not correct in what he said to the media. You shouldn’t say it, you should keep that within the dressing room,” Shearer began.

“He shouldn’t say it to the media, but I want to speak about the mentality of him and what he has achieved. He’ll be embarrassed, he’ll be hurt, he has an ego that’s been damaged because he’ll look at what he’s done and achieved and thought for eight years he’s carried that football club.

“Scored on every occasion and won everything that he can win. He’s played a massive part in that and without him it wouldn’t have happened.”

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Shearer also explained how Salah’s standing within the team and the club brings added criticism but he disagreed with the comments he made after the Leeds result.

“He feels he’s taken the brunt of the criticism and sometimes you must accept that when you’re the superstar of a football club,” Shearer continued.

“That doesn’t excuse what he’s said to the media… it’s not right when you go to the world’s press and tell them how you’re feeling. That should be kept in house.”

open image in gallery ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Sturridge echoed those thoughts with his own opinion but went further by suggesting that the situation could be resolved in an amicable way.

“I think how he’s handled this situation clearly isn’t right, I’m sure he knows the way he’s handled it isn’t the way a professional of his stature should be handling the situation,” Sturridge said.

“I also feel he’s a player voicing frustrations and anger because he believes he can help the team in these moments. Five months ago he was the best player in the Premier League, assists, goals, a leader. Individually he would feel his performances, no matter how bad they are right now, are going to come good again.

“Right now, it’s a reconcilable situation, time will do that and [Salah] going to [Africa Cup of Nations] but it is a moment that is surprising for everyone involved. I’d like for the club and him to repair the relationship.”