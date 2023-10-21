Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Jack Rathborn is the Sports Editor at The Independent. He has specialised in football, golf, boxing and athletics and covered some of the biggest sporting events around the world, including the Premier League, world championship boxing, The Open, Ryder Cup and Commonwealth Games. He was a sports reporter for the Mirror before joining the Independent in 2019.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in