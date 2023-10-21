Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jack Rathborn

Sports Editor@JackRathborn

Jack Rathborn is the Sports Editor at The Independent. He has specialised in football, golf, boxing and athletics and covered some of the biggest sporting events around the world, including the Premier League, world championship boxing, The Open, Ryder Cup and Commonwealth Games. He was a sports reporter for the Mirror before joining the Independent in 2019.

<p>Referee Jarred Gillett will wear a camera during Crystal Palace vs Manchester United</p>
Football

Crystal Palace v Man Utd referee to wear camera

Football

Crawley announce last-minute postponement of play-off v MK Dons

<p>Kyren Wilson (left) leads Jak Jones 11-6 after the first day of the World Snooker Championship final (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>
Snooker

What is the World Snooker Championship 2024 prize money?

<p>England manager Gareth Southgate could benefit from an increased squad size (Adam Davy/PA)</p>
Football

England handed Euro 2024 boost as Uefa rules over squad size

Golf

The Open set to offer fiendish test with two signature holes at Troon

<p>Marcus Rashford has responded after suffering abuse from fans</p>
Football

Rashford hits out at ‘months of abuse’ in late-night post

<p>John Terry made a stand on a flight with Andre Villas-Boas</p>
Football

Terry reveals how Villas-Boas face-off almost stopped Chelsea flight

<p>Darwin Nunez of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match against Everton</p>
Football

Carragher hints Liverpool could sell Nunez after ‘unforgivable’ error

<p>USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the presumed number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft </p>
NFL

Six NFL Draft prospects that could shape the future of the league

<p>Beware of bonking: runners will often find their muscles become depleted of fuel, leading to an extremely difficult race </p>
Athletics

How science can help marathon runners avoid hitting the wall

<p>Eilish McColgan has stepped up her return to racing </p>
Olympics

McColgan steps up return from injury and targets Paris Olympics

<p>Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United walks off after defeat to Chelsea</p>
Football

Carragher mocks Neville over ‘billionaire bottle jobs’ jibe

Boxing

Hearn breaks silence over BBBofC and Ukad’s Benn appeal

Boxing

Hearn breaks silence over BBBofC and Ukad’s Benn appeal

<p>Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda celebrates as he won the men's senior race during the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia</p>
Athletics

World champion Kiplimo survives serious car crash in Uganda

<p>Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has suffered abuse following a viral video</p>
Football

Chelsea respond to viral video after Gallagher suffers online abuse

<p>WWE-YouTube</p>
WWE

The Rock rewards fan with unique Wrestlemania prize after tattoo

Rowing

Cambridge rower collapses after Boat Race victory in scary moment

Rowing

Cambridge rower collapses after Boat Race victory in scary moment

<p>Oxford University struggled in defeat to rivals Cambridge</p>
Rowing

Oxford rower complains about ‘too much poo in water’ in Boat Race loss

Football

Newcastle ball boy rejects Kudus’ request for West Ham celebration

<p>Cox Jasper Parish of Cambridge University Boat Club is thrown into the Thames by teammates</p>
Rowing

Boat Race rowers warned to not enter water after E coli discovery

Sport

London Marathon 2024: One month to go

<p>Aryna Sabalenka with partner Konstantin Koltsov</p>
Tennis

Sabalenka speaks out after ex-boyfriend dies in Miami

<p>Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new contract at Arsenal</p>
Football

Tomiyasu signs new Arsenal contract and sets target for rest of season

<p>Oleksandr Usyk’s team are working on finding him a new opponent for February 17 in Riyadh (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>
Boxing

Fury v Usyk could be decided by drastic new scoring system

<p>Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hides under his shirt as a swarm of bees invade the court</p>
Tennis

Alcaraz survives invasion of bees after being stung at Indian Wells

<p>Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new contract at Arsenal</p>
Football

Tomiyasu signs new Arsenal contract and sets target for rest of season

<p>Oleksandr Usyk’s team are working on finding him a new opponent for February 17 in Riyadh (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>
Boxing

Fury v Usyk could be decided by drastic new scoring system

<p>Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hides under his shirt as a swarm of bees invade the court</p>
Tennis

Alcaraz survives invasion of bees after being stung at Indian Wells

<p>The first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Rachael Blackmore will fancy her chances at the festival this week</p>
Racing

Blackmore tips Slade Steel for Cheltenham victory

Racing

Blackmore tips Slade Steel for Cheltenham victory

<p>The first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Rachael Blackmore will fancy her chances at the festival this week</p>
<p>Scottie Scheffler holds the champions trophy after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament</p>
Golf

McIlroy reacts after Scheffler ‘laps the field’ in dominant win

Boxing

Fury provides update on Joshua fight: ‘There’s still a long way to go’

Boxing

Joshua knocks Ngannou out cold with ruthless performance

Boxing

Who will Joshua fight next after Ngannou knockout?

Boxing

Who will Joshua fight next after Ngannou knockout?

The tourists have recalled their fastest bowler for the final test (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Cricket

Wood returns for England as Bairstow picked for 100th Test

<p>Mauricio Pochettino said he had supportive conversations with the club’s co-owners (John Walton/PA)</p>
Football

Chelsea injury update: Latest team news ahead of Brentford fixture

<p>Callum Elson battles with Adam Fogg and Piers Copeland at British Indoor Championships </p>
Athletics

From Leeds United to Team GB, Elson shows a different way

<p>Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring</p>
Football

Arteta handed Jesus boost and offers injury update on Arsenal trio

<p>Senor Buscador with jockey Junior Alvarado beats 2023 Dubai World Cup champion Ushba Tesoro under Yuga Kawada to win $20 million G1 Saudi Cup over 1800m at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia</p>
SPONSORED

Senor Buscador storms home to claim Saudi Cup glory in thrilling upset

<p>The 2024 Saudi Cup is set to be bigger than ever </p>
SPONSORED

Top tier horse race to be staged in Saudi Arabia

Football

QPR’s Ilias Chair jailed ‘for breaking man’s skull with a rock’

<p>Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set his sights on beating ‘enemies’ Manchester City and Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)</p>
Football

Ratcliffe makes Sheikh Jassim jibe after winning race to buy Man Utd

<p>David Allan riding Art Power to win The Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot Racecourse</p>
SPONSORED

Art Power primed for lucrative comeback at Saudi Cup

<p>Josh Kerr will use the SPOTY snub as extra motivation (Martin Rickett/PA)</p>
Athletics

Kerr and Muir headline Team GB for World Indoor Championships

<p>Arsenal’s Thomas Partey (John Walton/PA)</p>
Football

Arteta sets Arsenal return date with Partey injury update

Football

Arteta sets Arsenal return date with Partey injury update

<p>Arsenal’s Thomas Partey (John Walton/PA)</p>
<p>Kelvin Kiptum death</p>
LiveAthletics

Kelvin Kiptum death - updates: Tributes pour in after Kenyan passes

<p>Kelvin Kiptum celebrates winning the Chicago Marathon and breaking the world record </p>
Athletics

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident

<p>Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the game-winning touchdown</p>
NFL

Who won the Super Bowl?

NFL

How many times has the Super Bowl gone into overtime?

NFL

How many times has the Super Bowl gone into overtime?

<p>Zharnel Hughes winning bronze in the men’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest</p>
Olympics

Britain’s fastest man on training with Bolt and Paris relay ‘revenge’

<p>The Uefa Women’s Champions League trophy</p>
Football

What time is Women’s Champions League quarter-final draw?

<p>Hamza Sheikh was dismissed at the U19 Cricket World Cup</p>
Cricket

Broad angered after England batter’s strange dismissal: ‘Get a grip’

LiveF1

Lewis Hamilton explains Ferrari move for 2025 F1 season - live

<p>Luke Littler celebrates at the Bahrain Darts Masters</p>
Darts

Littler stuns with nine-darter at Bahrain Masters

<p>Ronnie O’Sullivan edged to another win in Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA)</p>
Snooker

Saudi snooker event to feature 20-point golden ball and 167 break

<p>Egypt's Mohamed Salah leaves the field after sustaining an injury</p>
Football

Liverpool star Salah suffers injury at AFCON

<p>Novak Djokovic in the Botanical Gardens in Melbourne</p>
Tennis

Djokovic has a ‘special relationship’... it’s with a Melbourne tree

<p>Mourinho, leaves Roma’s Trigoria training centre, south of Rome, on Tuesday</p>
Football

Mourinho sacked by Roma

LiveBoxing

Joshua v Wallin LIVE: Boxing results including Wilder v Parker

Boxing

Joshua’s next fight revealed by Hearn after win over Wallin

Boxing

Joshua’s next fight revealed by Hearn after win over Wallin

Football

Man Utd handed one star food hygiene rating for serving ‘raw chicken’

Football

Chelsea boss Pochettino responds to Gallagher transfer speculation

<p>Joey Barton has criticised Mary Earps after the England goalkeeper won the SPOTY 2023 award </p>
Football

Barton hits out at Earps after England star wins SPOTY award

Football

Nottingham Forest confirm Nuno as Cooper replacement

Football

Nottingham Forest confirm Nuno as Cooper replacement

<p>Chelsea celebrate a remarkable win </p>
Football

Chelsea joy and Newcastle misery come from unlikely sources in drama

<p>Josh Kerr became men’s 1500 metre champion </p>
Sport

O’Sullivan, Kerr and the alternative SPOTY 2023 shortlist

<p>The Uefa European Championship trophy on the stage</p>
LiveFootball

Euro 2024 draw LIVE: England drawn in group C as Scotland learn fate

<p>APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis</p>
Tennis

Nadal reveals comeback tournament ahead of Australian Open 2024

<p>Tiger Woods is back in action later this month (PA)</p>
Golf

Woods responds to PGA Tour and LIV deal without players’ knowledge

Football

Pochettino gives Chelsea injury updates on Nkunku, Colwill and Lavia

Boxing

Tony Bellew reveals how David Haye payday changed his life

<p>Nicky Cadden of Barnsley celebrates with teammates after scoring against Horsham</p>
Football

Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup over rule violation

<p>Dean is plotting an audacious bid for five Olympic medals at the Games in Paris</p>
Olympics

Tom Dean: Olympics make World Championships feel like a little gala

<p>Ronnie O'Sullivan of England holds the trophy after winning the final match against Luca Brecel</p>
Snooker

O’Sullivan: ‘My cue is like a wand, I can produce magic with it’

<p>James Maddison of Tottenham goes down with an injury against Chelsea</p>
Football

Postecoglu gives injury update for Tottenham star Maddison

Football

Rashford red card: Why was Man Utd star sent off?

<p>Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring against Newcastle</p>
Football

FPL Gameweek 12: Salah and five players to consider for transfers

<p>Captain Bruno Fernandes was the match-winner at Craven Cottage </p>
Football

Man Utd’s latest moment of inspiration covers up the same old problem

<p>An inspired Jon Rahm partnered Tyrrell Hatton to victory in the first foursomes match on day one of the Ryder Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>
Golf

Rahm explains reason for pulling out of Woods’ golf league

<p>Beth Mead of Arsenal during the Barclays Womens Super League match</p>
Football

Mead opens up on ‘very dark moments’ during mental health battle

<p>Captain Bruno Fernandes was the match-winner at Craven Cottage </p>
Football

Man Utd’s latest moment of inspiration covers up the same old problem

<p>An inspired Jon Rahm partnered Tyrrell Hatton to victory in the first foursomes match on day one of the Ryder Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>
Golf

Rahm explains reason for pulling out of Woods’ golf league

<p>Beth Mead of Arsenal during the Barclays Womens Super League match</p>
Football

Mead opens up on ‘very dark moments’ during mental health battle

Football

Leicester’s Choudhury sorry for offence caused by pro-Palestinian post

<p>Fabio Wardley in action with David Adeleye during their heavyweight fight</p>
Boxing

David Adeleye punches referee on Fury v Ngannou undercard

<p>Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou go head to head during their weigh-in</p>
Boxing

Fury vs Ngannou stream fails as fans fume over screeching sound

Boxing

Serrano revels in ‘historic night’ for boxing after title defence

<p>Deontay Wilder has called out Anthony Joshua</p>
Boxing

Wilder calls out Joshua with update over super-fight

LiveFootball

Chelsea v Arsenal LIVE: Final score after late Trossard goal

<p>Sir Bobby Charlton will be remembered as one of the all-time great England players</p>
LiveFootball

Sir Bobby Charlton live: Latest tributes after England legend dies

LiveFootball

Liverpool v Everton LIVE: Premier League result and final score

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in