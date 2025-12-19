The rule change that could benefit Jake Paul during Anthony Joshua fight
- Anthony Joshua, a former world heavyweight champion, is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a controversial heavyweight boxing match in Miami.
- Jake Paul's MVP Promotions secured a larger 22-by-22-foot ring for the bout, a change from Joshua's typical 20-by-20 ring, which Paul hopes will benefit his strategy.
- The fight will feature eight three-minute rounds, with Joshua having a 245lb weight cap without a rehydration clause, and both boxers using standard 10oz gloves.
- Joshua, with a professional record of 28-4 (25 KOs), has publicly vowed to achieve a knockout, while Paul, 12-1 (7 KOs), aims to validate his boxing career and pursue a world title.
- The highly anticipated match is set for Friday, 19 December, and will be broadcast globally on Netflix, marking a new platform for Joshua's fights.