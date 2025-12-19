Jake Paul chances against Anthony Joshua boosted by rare rule change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua will be forced to combat a larger ring after Jake Paul implemented a rule change to boost his chances of a stunning upset in the controversial heavyweight boxing match in Miami.

AJ, as the larger man, will be tasked with navigating a larger-than-usual ring for the average professional contest.

That’s because Paul, and his MVP Promotions, have secured a 22-by-22-foot ring for the main event and the entire undercard.

Joshua will have experienced most of his career in a 20-by-20 ring, meaning Paul could implement a game plan to utilise the extra space to move away from the more powerful fighter.

That theory was dismissed by Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, who was asked about the change and quickly underlined his belief that Joshua will eventually connect and force Paul to endure immense force in the ring, no matter its size.

“That [a larger 22-by-22 foot ring] is accurate,” Hearn told IFL TV. “Pretty standard. I think fights range from 20-foot rings to 24-foot rings.

"So, 22 feet, I feel great about it.”

The extra room was famously installed for the super middleweight contest in 2021 between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, who was seen as the more mobile, slippery fighter.

However, Canelo proved the ring size to have a negligible impact on the fight, overpowering Saunders to force the Briton to retire on his stool after the eighth round.

The rules for the heavyweight fight have been discussed at length, with the contest scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, making it shorter than most main-event matches on the men’s side of the sport.

Furthermore, Joshua will be capped at 245lb on the day before the fight, but without a rehydration clause.

Each man will wear standard 10oz gloves rather than any larger, more forgiving pairs.

Joshua vs Paul is an example of some of the most-unexpected matchmaking in boxing history, with 36-year-old Joshua a former two-time world heavyweight champion, while Paul, 28, made his name on YouTube and the Disney Channel before establishing a boxing career.

Still, Joshua has vowed to chase a KO, saying in a press release: “Jake or anyone can get this work, no mercy.

“I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record while keeping cool, calm and collected.

“Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

“This isn’t an AI simulation, this is Judgment Day,” said Paul. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (right) in his highly-controversial fight with Mike Tyson ( Getty )

“To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn added: “They say be careful what you wish for, kind of feel like that’s all I need to say. Two of the biggest names in the sport will collide on 19 December. While I admire Jake’s b***s, he’s going to find out the hard way in Miami.”

Meanwhile, Paul’s business partner said: “Everyone laughed when Jake Paul said in March that he wanted to fight AJ in 2026. Well, plans changed, and in under two weeks, MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] and Netflix have made one of the biggest fights of all time.

“Now, as only Jake Paul could and would do, he’s fighting one of the most fearsome boxers in the world. Joshua has every advantage in this fight, except one – the delusional confidence of Jake Paul, and if anyone can shock the world, it’s him.”

Joshua’s record stands at 28-4 (25 KO wins), and the Briton has beaten the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin and Kubrat Pulev, while also facing Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at the elite level.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua will aim to bounce back from a stoppage by Daniel Dubois ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Paul is 12-1 (7 KO wins) as a professional. The American has defeated – among others – former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, and heavyweight boxing icon Mike Tyson.

Paul went the distance with Tyson, 58 at the time, in November 2024 and won on points in a highly-controversial fight, which played out across eight two-minute rounds. Paul typically fights at cruiserweight but faced Tyson at heavyweight.

Joshua has not fought since September 2024, when he was knocked out by Dubois at Wembley Stadium, suffering four knockdowns en route to defeat – the fourth loss of his career and second by stoppage.

The British public continues to await a generational showdown between Joshua and Tyson Fury, 37, whose half-brother Tommy is the only fighter to have beaten Paul. Joshua vs Fury is being targeted for early 2026, according to Hearn.

In an interesting move, the fight against Paul sees Joshua veer from his usual broadcaster DAZN to compete on Netflix.