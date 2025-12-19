Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua purse: How much will each fighter get paid?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will square off in a strange fight tonight, pitting a YouTuber-turned-boxer against a former two-time world heavyweight champion.

Joshua is the latter, to avoid any confusion, with the Briton entering Friday’s fight in Miami as a huge favourite. “AJ” holds standout victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin. However, the 36-year-old is entering this bout, which streams live on Netflix, on the back of a brutal stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Paul comes into this contest – a professional bout, with knockouts allowed and standard 10oz gloves in use – with a 12-1 pro record. The American, 28, last fought in June and outpointed former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, following a decision win over heavyweight legend Mike Tyson last November.

Tyson was 58 at the time, with the fight proving controversial to fans and pundits but lucrative to the boxers; Paul reportedly took home $40m and Tyson $20m.

Now, Paul and Joshua will seemingly clear even Paul’s payday from that bout – and by some distance.

open image in gallery Last November, Jake Paul (right) beat heavyweight legend Mike Tyson ( Getty )

In the days leading up to the confirmation of this bout in November, the Daily Mail reported, “Sources tell us that a gargantuan prize pot of around £140m [$184m] has been mooted,” seemingly to be split evenly between Joshua and Paul. However, Paul later took to X (formerly Twitter) with a different figure, seemingly referencing the fight purse.

Several days after the Mail’s report was published, Paul tweeted: “Stop asking me. $267 Million.” That works out at approximately £200m.

Sports and entertainment accountant Oriana Morrison told The Independent on Tuesday: “Even if the lower figure – the rumoured $184m purse – is true, AJ could bring home $92m [£70m]. We haven’t seen a boxing match with a purse at this level since Mayweather vs Pacquiao in 2015 or even Mayweather vs McGregor in 2017. It’s higher than any Saudi purse to date.”

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua has been in the lead-up to his fight with Paul ( Getty )

Morrison, who was referencing Floyd Mayweather’s bouts with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, continued: “The US never really got the chance to savour Anthony Joshua’s talent and charisma. This is the perfect setting for this fight and definitely a turning point for boxing in the US.

“MVP [Most Valuable Promotions, Paul’s company] and Jake Paul are dragging new audiences into boxing. They’re forcing boxing to modernise its promotion and pay fighters better than established promoters.”