Jake Paul took himself to hospital after suffering a suspected broken jaw in his sixth-round knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua.

AJ was frustrated by Paul early on but eventually broke through in the fifth round with two knockdowns and the former world heavyweight champion rammed home his advantage in the sixth before the referee stepped in to end the contest.

And Paul, while proud of his resilient display, claimed Joshua had inflicted serious damage in the contest and could be seen spitting blood from his mouth after suffering a beating.

“That was crazy, I had a blast, I’m blessed by God to put on a performance like this. Anthony is a great fighter, I got my arse beat. But I’ll come back and keep winning,” Paul said.

“I’ve already won in every single way in life, my family, my jaw is broken by the way, it’s definitely broke, nice little arse whooping from one of the best to ever do it.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised, I just got tired, so much handling his weight, I think with better cardio, I could’ve kept fighting. I did my personal best.

“Oh, for sure, we’ll heel the broken jaw, go back, fight people my own weight and go for the cruiserweight world title.”

And Paul’s promoter and Most Valuable Promotions chief Nakisa Bidarian detailed how Paul drove himself to the hospital and faces four to six weeks on the sidelines.

"We think he broke his jaw. But he's fine," Bidarian said.

"He took a shower, he drove himself to hospital. A broken jaw is very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA. The recovery time is four to six weeks."

While Joshua detailed the challenge of getting Paul out of the ring after a slow start.

"I saw Eddie saying, 'get him now!' I said I'd take his soul, see it leaving his body round after round. I said it, and it happened,” Joshua said.

“I understand the psychology of fighting, 15 months out of the ring.

“I refuse to get hurt, acknowledge getting hurt. This is boxing, I’ll get hit, but when I do, I’ll counter punch.

“There was no hurt in there, I hit them, they hit me, but Jake, well done!

“I don’t care about legacy, it lasts about 50 years, then it’s done. This is what I decided to do. I will do it until I can’t no more. All we can do is give my best.”