Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua weigh-in ahead of bout

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua square off in one of the strangest but biggest boxing matches in recent memory tonight, as they meet in a professional fight in Miami.

That means knockouts are allowed and the result will go on each man’s pro record, as Joshua – a former two-time world heavyweight champion – faces the YouTuber-turned-boxer across eight three-minute rounds.

Both fighters will be wearing standard 10oz gloves, and Joshua, 36, came under fire this week for saying: “If I can kill you, I will kill you.”

The Briton later clarified, “That’s my job, we fight. We have a licence to kill. Many people don’t understand it,” with those words coming after criticism from his compatriot Tyson Fury – as the pair remain linked to a long-awaited showdown. In any case, Paul has remained defiant as a better boxer than “AJ”.

Follow live updates from Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua and the undercard, below: