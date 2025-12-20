Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Boxing updates, scorecard and results as AJ frustrated early on Netflix card
YouTuber Paul’s controversial boxing endeavour has led him to Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, for a strange but seismic fight in Miami
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua square off in one of the strangest but biggest boxing matches in recent memory tonight, as they meet in a professional fight in Miami.
That means knockouts are allowed and the result will go on each man’s pro record, as Joshua – a former two-time world heavyweight champion – faces the YouTuber-turned-boxer across eight three-minute rounds.
Both fighters will be wearing standard 10oz gloves, and Joshua, 36, came under fire this week for saying: “If I can kill you, I will kill you.”
The Briton later clarified, “That’s my job, we fight. We have a licence to kill. Many people don’t understand it,” with those words coming after criticism from his compatriot Tyson Fury – as the pair remain linked to a long-awaited showdown. In any case, Paul has remained defiant as a better boxer than “AJ”.
Follow live updates from Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua and the undercard, below:
Joshua still frustrated by negative Paul
Round 4
More boos! This one is not fan-friendly, but Paul won’t care.
Paul lands with a jab, Joshua regroups, now the American rips a shot to the body.
Joshua with 69 thrown and 14 landed, Paul just 28 thrown and 10 connecting.
Paul tumbles again and the referee has had enough, AJ is furious too.
Joshua frustrated as Paul uses movement to evade Briton's assaults
Round 3
Joshua thumping the Paul body, as both men tie up. Joshua has thrown 47 punches through two rounds, but landed four punches only. Paul has thrown 19 and landed eight.
Paul isn’t doing much, but he’s staying out of danger. The misses are wild, and in round three he’s thrown 22 and landed six, Paul just five shots launched and three landing.
Joshua hurries to reverse momentum against Paul
Round 2
Joshua rushes out to reverse the early Paul momentum, storming towards the American. A big swing! This is a dangerous contest.
Paul throwing an up jab, on the move, it’s not going to hurt AJ, but it’s a nuisance. This is a problem for AJ, he’s struggling to pin down the smaller man.
Now some booing from the fans, Joshua unable to land any significant punches through two rounds! It wasn’t like Paul was too effective, either, but AJ is at risk of being two down here. It’s only an eight-round fight, of course.
Round 1
Here we go... The tension is incredible, was Paul delusional? Let’s find out!
A jab from AJ early, Paul circling on the outside of this enormous ring.
Paul swipes low to the body, misses, Joshua circling his lead left, Paul lunging in again. An uppercut! Now both men tie up, Joshua forces Paul to the canvas as they wrestle.
Double jab Paul! He’s landed the only shots so far with 40 seconds remaining. right hand by Joshua! Paul with his hands dropping, it’s a risky tactic, but the brave approach has surprised AJ. It’s a Paul round.
Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua set to begin
Both men in the ring now and are about to be announced.
AJ strutting around and appears cool. The pressure will be immense internally though, the cost of the rumoured $50m purse.
Jake Paul brings out 6ix9ine for ring walk
Joshua in the ring with minimal fuss. Now Paul, initially to Rick Derringer’s Real American, Hulk Hogan’s famous walk out tune.
Paul is donning the colours of the Hulkster and rapper 6ix9ine joins the American on his way to the ring.
Ring walks for Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua finally here after national anthems
Two national anthems done, it’s time for the ring walks...
The Kaseya Center is ready, the main event is here, this should be fascinating.
The unknown, the mystery, the controversy, we get clarity in the next few minutes.
Andre Ward and Lennox Lewis make final calls on Paul v Joshua
"Yes [his career is on the line],” Lennox Lewis says. “He's got to get rid of Jake Paul, there's something about Jake Paul that makes him feel positive, but when he gets in the ring and feels a heavyweight punch, he'll be on his bike."
While Andre Ward adds: "What's supposed to happen is complete domination, the hand closest to Jake Paul, make him feel the power jab, then you come with the big right hand and send a message that I'm an elite fighter and you're not."
Is Paul vs Joshua a 'scripted' fight?
Fans continue to express suspicion, despite the fact that Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) recently threatened legal action against those who have accused him of rigging his fights.
This month, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn addressed the matter, saying: “Firstly, it’s illegal to have a script when there’s a professional, sanctioned contest; two, we would never be involved in an exhibition fight. Do you think I would sign up to something that might make AJ look bad or go [for multiple] rounds?
“No, we wanna go in there, do a job for boxing, which is what we should be doing, which is ironing this guy out ASAP.
“If [Paul] shows any signs of confidence in this fight, or any signs of aggressiveness, he’s gonna get ironed out as soon as he makes a move [...] We couldn’t be taking it more seriously.”
Is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua a ‘scripted’ fight?
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua set for ring walks
“Joshua has to try and force the action, Jake will run around the ring and every inche of this 22-by-22-feet ring,” says David Haye.
The wait is almost over, the fighters are waiting to be called. Jake Paul looks relaxed, though his brother Logan is looking on ominously, perhaps nervous for the huge challenge ahead...
